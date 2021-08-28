SNELLVILLE — There were certainly plenty of rough edges to South Gwinnett's 2021 home football opener against Lithonia, particularly when it came to turnovers and penalties.
However, the Comets' power running game and defense proved quite capable of smoothing them over to hand Bryan Lamar his first victory as the Comets' head coach with a 20-8 win Friday night at Richard Snell Community Stadium.
The trio of Jayshawn Appling, Mekhi Phillips and Nathaniel Miller combined for 201 yards on the ground, with Phillips scoring two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the defense allowed no points to the Lithonia offense and hounded the Bulldogs all night, led by Jayqunn Billingsley and Exzavier McDowell, who posted a sack and a half each. McDowell also returned an interception for a score as the Comets (1-1) bounced back from last week's opening loss to North Paulding.
“It's a growing process for us,” said Lamar, who came to South after posting an 84-30 record at Tucker the past 10 seasons. “We want to establish coaching and establish our identity. We want to be physical running the football. … That's what we're going to focus on doing.
“We've got to be great on defense and special teams. So our focus (Friday) night was to stop the run, keep the ball in front of us in passing situations and then establish our running game."
The overall mission was accomplished, though things did get off to a bit of a tough start.
From a statistical standpoint, South dominated the first half, outgaining Lithonia (0-2) 132 to minus-8, but an early miscue put the Comets into a hole.
With South driving towards the red zone, Josiah Petersen scooped up a fumble, one of three Comets turnovers on the night, at the Lithonia 29 and scampered 71 yards for a score that put the Bulldogs up 8-0 after Darius Sanders ran in the two-point conversion with 5:17 left in the first quarter.
But South had an answer on the ensuing possession, with Miller running twice for 53 yards and completing a 21-yard pass to Sean Jones to convert on a fourth down to keep the drive alive.
Three plays later, Phillips dove in from a yard out from a Wildcat formation and pulled the Comets to within 8-6 following a missed two-point conversion with 2.3 seconds left in the opening frame.
South added two more scores in the second quarter, first cashing in on a bad long snap on a punt with Phillips' second TD run of the night from 12 yards out on the next snap to give the Comets their first lead at 13-8 with 7:55 left in the first half.
From there, the defense dominated, beginning when Daniels picked off an errant Quincy Hunter pass at his own 35 and sprinting 65 yards to the house for the pick six and a 20-8 South lead with 3:29 left in the half.
And while the Comets weren't able to add on despite 91 yards on 25 carries from Appling, 70 yards and two TDs on 11 carries by Phillips and 40 yards on eight carries from Miller, the defense made sure Lithonia would get no closer.
The Comets smothered the Bulldogs for just 76 yards of total offense, 44 of which came on a single run by Sanders in the fourth quarter.
Both teams had problems with penalties, with South committing 13 infractions worth 105 yards, while Lithonia was flagged 17 times for 99 yards.
SOUTH GWINNETT 20, LITHONIA 8
Lithonia 8 0 0 0 – 8
South Gwinnett 6 14 0 0 – 20
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
Lithonia: Josiah Petersen 71 fumble return (8 run), 5:17
South: Mekhi Phillips 1 run (pass failed), 0:02.3
SECOND QUARTER
South: Phillips 12 run (Jayden Nelson kick), 7:55
South: Exzavier McDowell 65 INT return (Nelson kick), 3:29
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.