South Gwinnett’s administration officially announced Bryan Lamar as the high school’s new head football coach on Monday.
Lamar has been head football coach at nearby Tucker, his alma mater, since 2012. All nine of his teams there made the state playoffs, including 2013 and 2016 teams that made the state finals.
He had an 83-29 record with the Tigers.
“Mr. Lamar is widely viewed as one of the most respected coaches in the state of Georgia,” South principal Dorothy Jarrett said. “We had several qualified candidates to choose from, however we feel that Mr. Lamar’s verified success on and off the field was impressive.”
Lamar has spent the majority of his career at Tucker, where he also played football for then-Tigers head coach Keith Maloof, Norcross’ head coach since 1999.
After serving as a student assistant at Tennessee-Chattanooga, he was an assistant football coach at Tucker from the 2004 season through the 2011 season. During that span, he was Tucker’s head middle school coach in 2004 and high school defensive backs coach from 2004-06. He was varsity defensive coordinator from the 2007 through 2011 seasons, helping the team to state championships in 2008 and 2011.
He also coached basketball throughout his first tenure at Tucker, and was head boys basketball coach at Stockbridge for the 2011-12 school year. His time away from Tucker was brief, though, as he was hired as the Tigers’ head football coach in 2012.
The opportunity at South tempted him enough to leave Tucker a second time.
“It’s always hard to leave when that’s where you’re from, you’re comfortable there and you’ve got things in place, but at the same time you get to points in your career where you’re ready for a new challenge and I’m at that point as well,” Lamar said. “It was very hard to make the final decision, but when you look at South Gwinnett, it had everything I was looking for, for the next phase in my career.”
Lamar replaces Steve Davenport, who resigned in January after four seasons as South’s head coach. Davenport went 16-26 with the Comets, taking his first two teams to the state playoffs.
South was 5-5 last season and narrowly missed a state berth. Davenport replaced John Small, whose 12-year tenure was the second-longest for a head football coach in South history.
“I just think it’s a great opportunity (at South),” Lamar said. “I think it’s a great community. They’ve always had a good talent base. I’m just excited for a new opportunity. It had the things I was looking for. Gwinnett County football is doing really well. To be successful, you have to have players and then support, and I think the South Gwinnett community and the City of Snellville is very supportive.”
In addition to Maloof, Lamar has numerous friends who are Gwinnett high school football coaches. Given Tucker’s proximity to Gwinnett, his Tigers frequently encountered local teams in camps and seven-on-seven competitions. Tucker also is a regular participant in the Corky Kell Classic alongside Gwinnett teams, and its regular-season schedule typically features games with Gwinnett squads.
Tucker played Parkview close in a 38-33 game last season — the Oct. 8 game was the Tigers’ second of the season because of DeKalb County’s delayed start with the COVID-19 pandemic — and trailed Grayson just 21-14 at halftime in 2019 before falling 37-14.
“I’m super excited,” Lamar said. “It’s a great opportunity (at South) and I think they do some really great things in that community. I’m very blessed and humbled to have the opportunity to not only be at South Gwinnett High School, but in the City of Snellville and also be a part of the Gwinnett County football coaching fraternity.”
