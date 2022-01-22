urgent Brookwood's Stone Bonner commits to Georgia Tech From Staff Reports Jan 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Brookwood's Stone Bonner (89) tries to stop Walton's Angelo Brown (2) from tackling him during Friday’s game played at Brookwood.(Photo: Craig Cappy) Craig Cappy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brookwood tight end Stone Bonner committed Saturday to the Georgia Tech football program. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Bonner was a Daily Post first-team all-county selection as a senior after catching 48 passes for 929 yards (19.4 per catch) and seven touchdowns. Recommended for you +26 PHOTOS: Brookwood's Stella Allen, Super Six Soccer Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 