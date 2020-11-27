MOULTRIE — In his first varsity start, junior quarterback Zane Touchton completed 15 of 17 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns to lead Colquitt County to a 49-3 first-round Class AAAAAAA playoff victory over Brookwood on Friday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Brookwood finishes its season 8-3.
The Region 1-AAAAAAA champion Packers (8-0) will be back home next Friday to play host Walton in a second-round game. Walton advanced with a 29-9 victory over McEachern.
Both Colquitt County and Brookwood had lost their starting quarterbacks to injuries in their regular-season finales.
Brookwood was able to get sophomore Dylan Lonergan back to meet the Packers, but Colquitt County had to turn to Touchton, the understudy to starter Xavier Williams, who suffered a knee injury against Tift County.
Lonergan had thrown 20 touchdown passes this season. But he was shut out by the Packers defense while Touchton was near-perfect.
Touchton completed his final nine passes in a row, three of which went for touchdowns.
The win over the Broncos was the Packers 12th straight playoff-opening victory and their 22nd consecutive win at home. And since 2010, Colquitt County is 17-1 in home playoff games.
The Broncos motored down from Snellville earlier on Friday, but had hardly broken a sweat when they found themselves down 14-0 on first-quarter touchdown runs by Charlie Pace of 26 and 34 yards.
Dan Le Hernandez kicked a 43-yard field goal following Touchton’s only mistake of the night, a fumble that Brookwood recovered on the Packers 35 with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.
The field goal pulled the Broncos to within 11 at 14-3, but the Packers scored 21 points in the second quarter and when they added two more Touchton scoring passes to go up 49-3 in the third quarter, Colquitt County played with a fourth-quarter running clock for the third consecutive game.
“I didn’t see that coming,” Packers coach Justin Rogers said of the lopsided victory.
Jack Spyke had replaced the injured Lonergan the previous Friday and a led the Broncos to a 21-point fourth quarter that helped beat Parkview and claim Region 4’s final playoff spot.
Spyke did not play quarterback against the Packers until the final Brookwood series.
And by then, Touchton had turned in a stunning performance.
So had Pace, the sophomore running back who in addition to his two first-quarter touchdown runs, scored on a 44-yard pass from Touchton to put Colquitt up 21-3 early in the second quarter.
Colquitt County’s Ontavious Carolina turned in two plays later in the quarter that sealed Brookwood’s fate.
The Broncos had driven to a third-and-12 at the Packers 16 when Carolina, playing defensive end, stepped in front of a short Lonergan pass and took it 79 yards for a touchdown.
After the fourth of seven Emmanuel Perez conversions, instead of perhaps cutting its deficit to 21-10, Brookwood was down 28-3 with 4:53 left in the first half.
And Carolina was not finished.
On the Packers next possession, Carolina, now playing tight end, scored his second touchdown of the quarter on a 19-yard pass from Touchton to give Colquitt a 35-3 halftime lead.
Touchton finished off the Broncos with third-quarter touchdown passes of 45 yards to Orion Bonner and 67 yards to Lemeke Brockington.
The Packers rolled up 455 yards of offense against the Broncos.
In addition to 303 yards through the air, Colquitt rushed for 152 yards, including 82 by Charlie Pace and 43 by brother Nick Pace.
Lonergan was 14-for-23 for 163 yards and the costly pick-six. He also was sacked four times.
Brookwood was able to rush for just 43 yards.
