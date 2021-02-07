In their final high school swim meet, Brookwood’s Lily Burke and Parkview’s Abby McCulloh finished on top again.
The seniors and two-time Daily Post Swimmers of the Year won Class AAAAAAA state championships in their two individual events Saturday at Georgia Tech, highlighting another nice showing from Gwinnett athletes at the Georgia High School Association’s showcase meet. They were joined in the state title haul by Norcross sophomore Catie Choate, who repeated as the 100-yard backstroke state champion.
Gwinnett teams also fared well with Burke’s Broncos finishing third overall with 282 points, trailing Lambert (324) and Walton (320). North Gwinnett (230) was fourth, Mill Creek (186) was sixth, Parkview (181) was seventh and Norcross (137) was 12th.
While Brookwood came up just short in its team title pursuit, Burke did her part with state championships in the 100 freestyle (51.02 seconds) and the 200 individual medley (2:02.69). The Georgia Tech recruit won the 100 free all four of her high school seasons, and won the 200 IM for the third straight year, finishing high school with seven state titles in her eight individual races.
“The impact of a Lily Burke on a team over the course of four years can't really be put into words,” Brookwood coach Jack Gayle said. “Once again, we leaned on Lily and needed her to bring home two individual wins. Once again, Lily delivered. Being able to count on a swimmer like that is a rare thing, but as much as we'll miss her points and amazing relay legs, we'll miss the person she is that much more. She leaves the team better than she found it, and at the end of a four-year career, that's the most important thing of all.”
McCulloh left an equally big mark at Parkview in her four seasons. The Auburn signee won the 200 free and the 500 free state titles the final three seasons of her high school career, the final two coming Saturday in impressive fashion.
Her first-place swim of 1:48.37 in the 200 free was an automatic All-American time, and her 4:44.96 time in the 500 free was below the automatic All-American and NFHS standard. It wasn’t far off her goal of breaking Olympian Elizabeth Hill’s state record of 4:40.93, which has stood since 2004.
"Abby has been dominant in the distance freestyle for four years,” Parkview coach Eric Brown said. “She is one of the most consistent and relentless swimmers I have ever coached. Her wins in the 200 and 500 at state this year are reflective of her four years of success. When Abby swims the 500, everyone in the facility watches in amazement."
With the graduation of those two, Choate moves into the spotlight as Gwinnett’s next girls swimming star. She won the 100 back for the second straight year in an All-American consideration time of 55.01, and also was state runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 55.81.
In addition to Burke, Brookwood’s third-place finish was fueled by top finishes from Reagan Sweeney (fourth in 200 free, 1:51.63 and fourth in 100 fly, 56.20), and Mary Kate Weitzel (eighth in 100 fly, 57.08). Those three swimmers joined Hanna Burke on a state runner-up 200 free relay (1:37.57) and a third-place 400 free relay (3:32.63).
The deep North’s girls took fourth thanks in part to an exceptional meet from Emma Reiser, who was third in the 200 free (1:51.11) and state runner-up in the 500 free (4:56.12). The Bulldogs also got big contributions from Jamison Tiller (eighth in 200 IM, 2:08.49 and ninth in 100 free, 53.87), Ashley Morton (fourth in 100 back, 58.55) and Brooke Postell (10th in 100 breast, 1:07.17).
Jordan Hildebrand and Mia Walters led the sixth-place Mill Creek girls. Hildebrand was seventh in the 50 free (24.37) and sixth in the 100 free (53.25), and Walters was fifth in the 200 free (1:53.83) and ninth in the 100 fly (57.17). Audrey Privett (ninth in 100 breast, 1:07.04) and Sydney Tashlein (10th in 200 IM, 2:09.81) also had top-10 finishes for the Hawks.
Parkview took seventh thanks to McCulloh’s titles and two great swims from Sarah Livingston, who was second in the 100 back (56.49) and seventh in the 100 fly (56.76). Teammate Sydney Walker was eighth in the 100 free (53.70).
Discovery senior Abby Wenham also was one of Gwinnett’s individual standouts on the day with third-place swims in the 50 free (23.64) and 100 free (51.82).
Mountain View had a pair of swimmers with top-10 finishes — Jenna Taylor (fourth in 500 free, 5:00.64 and fifth in 200 IM, 2:07.13) and Charlotte Thompson (seventh in 500 free, 5:09.22). Peachtree Ridge’s Nikoletta Holt (seventh in 200 IM, 2:07.57 and 10th in 100 back, 59.63) and Collins Hill’s Jayla Thompson (sixth in 100 fly, 56.66) also were among the top local performers in the AAAAAAA meet.
