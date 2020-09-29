Brookwood senior Katelyn Morris will continue her swimming career at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
Morris, who trains with SwimAtlanta, earned second-team all-state honors from the Georgia High School Swim Coaches Association as a junior. She was a first-team all-state selection, as well as a county all-star in three events, as a sophomore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.