urgent Brookwood's Jonah Harper, Archer's Emily Cragin named Gwinnett runners of the week From Staff Reports Oct 6, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Archer's Emily Cragin (190) runs in the Alexander/Asics Invitational. BEN ENNIS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brookwood’s Jonah Harper and Archer’s Emily Cragin were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaches on Tuesday. Harper was 13th in the Great American’s seeded race with a time of 16 minutes, 7 seconds, while Cragin ran 19:22 to finish in the top 20 at the Alexander/Asics Invitational. Recommended for you +11 Dwayne Johnson wants to be president? The stars interested in politics Some celebrities have other interests apart from their acting or music passion. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Sports Sports Brookwood's Jonah Harper, Archer's Emily Cragin named Gwinnett runners of the week From Staff ReportsUpdated 1 hr ago Sports urgent Brookwood's Jonah Harper, Archer's Emily Cragin named Gwinnett runners of the week From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sports PREP ROUNDUP: Rivals Brookwood, Parkview to play for region volleyball title on Wednesday From Staff ReportsUpdated 1 hr ago Sports urgent PREP ROUNDUP: Rivals Brookwood, Parkview to play for region volleyball title on Wednesday From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Brookwood's Jonah Harper, Archer's Emily Cragin named Gwinnett runners of the week PREP ROUNDUP: Rivals Brookwood, Parkview to play for region volleyball title on Wednesday Red Sox handle Yankees in AL wild-card game ‘New Amsterdam’ Boss: Michelle Forbes’ Real Role Makes It ‘Even More Difficult’ for Max to Leave {{title}}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.