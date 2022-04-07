urgent Brookwood's Jay Williams commits to Oglethorpe From Staff Reports Apr 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brookwood senior Jay Williams has committed to the Oglethorpe University men’s lacrosse program. Williams is a goalie for the Broncos. Recommended for you +32 PHOTOS: Georgia Gwinnett College nursing students participate 2022 Emergency Day at Lanier Tech Georgia Gwinnett College nursing students joined their peers from other area higher education institutions at the Emergency Day simulation, held at Lanier Technical College. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 