Brookwood’s Jack Spyke and Parkview’s Suubi Mutebi were named Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athletes ahead of their schools’ high school football matchup this year.
Spyke and Mutebi each will receive a $500 scholarship on behalf of the Great American Rivalry Series, which annually features Brookwood and Parkview. They also are eligible for selection to the inaugural Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team.
