Brookwood girls basketball standout Diana Collins was named the Region 4-AAAAAAA Player of the Year, highlighting the all-region teams selected by the league’s coaches.
Newton’s Stephon Castle was named the Boys Player of the Year, while Grayson earned two of the top boys awards with Chad Moodie as Defensive Player of the Year and Geoffrey Pierce as Coach of the Year.
The full all-region teams are as follows:
BOYS
First Team
Gicarri Harris, Grayson
Kahmare Holmes, Archer
Justin Redmond, South Gwinnett
Amir Taylor, Grayson
Marcus Whitlock, Newton
Second Team
Elijah Davis, Archer; C.J. Hyland, Grayson; Mike Matthews, Parkview; Chad Moodie, Grayson; Ansar Osman, South Gwinnett
All-Defensive Team
Anthony Alston, Grayson; Jet Horne, South Gwinnett; Josh Mathurin, Archer; Mike Matthews, Parkview; Ashton Pennamon, Newton
Honorable Mention
Anthony Alston, Grayson; Evan Dunston, Brookwood; Darrian Joseph, Archer; Ashton Pennamon, Newton; Tim Prather, Newton; Christian Reid, Brookwood; Kendall Walker, South Gwinnett; Jacob Washington, South Gwinnett; Jacob Wilkins, Parkview; Alex Young, Brookwood
GIRLS
First Team
Tatum Brown, Grayson
Taniya McGowan, Archer
Courtney Nesbitt, Archer
Danielle Osho, Brookwood
Samara Saunders, Grayson
Second Team
Ashanti Bryant, Archer; Sanaa Harris, Archer; Frankee Payne, South Gwinnett; Jhyani Smith, Grayson; Jade Weathersby, Brookwood
