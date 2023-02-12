©Dale Zanine 2022_11_21 01271.jpg

Brookwood's Diana Collins (20) draws a foul on Pope during a game at Dacula High School on Nov. 21, 2022.

 Dale Zanine

Brookwood girls basketball standout Diana Collins was named the Region 4-AAAAAAA Player of the Year, highlighting the all-region teams selected by the league’s coaches.

Newton’s Stephon Castle was named the Boys Player of the Year, while Grayson earned two of the top boys awards with Chad Moodie as Defensive Player of the Year and Geoffrey Pierce as Coach of the Year.

