Brookwood senior Diana Collins and Grayson junior Gicarri Harris earned the top awards among the Gwinnett Tipoff Club’s postseason honors Monday for the best in local high school basketball.
Collins was selected as the county’s Girls Player of the Year, and Harris was the Boys Player of the Year.
In addition to Collins’ award, the Brookwood girls were named Co-Girls Team of the Year, sharing the award with the Hebron Christian girls. Both Brookwood and Hebron won state titles, and their coaches — Brookwood’s Courtney Mincy and Hebron’s Jan Azar — shared Girls Coach of the Year honors.
Class AA state runner-up Providence Christian was voted Boys Team of the Year, while the Storm’s Joey Thacker was the Boys Coach of the Year.
The club also recognized the following players with awards:
Girls All-County Team
Jania Akins, Norcross
Aubrey Beckham, Hebron
Jaliyah Benefield, Dacula
Tatum Brown, Grayson
Kerra Butler, Hebron
Veronaye Charlton, Norcross
Jenysis Criss, Mountain View
Asja Howell, Lanier
Aaliyah Hunt, Peachtree Ridge
Danielle Osho, Brookwood
Amiya Porter, Hebron
Johanna Potter, Wesleyan
Isabella Ragone, Mill Creek
Taylor Romano, Buford
Trinity Thomas, Greater Atlanta Christian
Sanaa Tripp, Peachtree Ridge
Ava Grace Watson, Buford
Ava Watson, North Gwinnett
Jade Weathersby, Brookwood
Chit-Chat Wright, Wesleyan
Boys All-County Team
Bilal Abdur-Rahman, Norcross
Samarion Bond, Norcross
David Culbreath-Martin, Duluth
Osmar Garcia, Lanier
Trajen Greco, Mill Creek
C.J. Hyland, Grayson
Caleb Jones, North Gwinnett
Lamariyon Jordan, Norcross
Tylis Jordan, Shiloh
Mike Matthews, Parkview
Chad Moodie, Grayson
Jayce Nathaniel, Lanier
Emmanuel Okogie, Shiloh
Mier Panom, Norcross
Amir Taylor, Grayson
Jonathan Taylor, Mill Creek
Connor Teasley, Peachtree Ridge
Samuel Thacker, Providence
Mike White, Mountain View
London Williams, Buford
Joe Marelle Courage Award
Kirby Wallis, Buford
Alexis Grier, Dacula
D’marion Cooper, Central Gwinnett
Cameron Gloston, Dacula
John McIntyre, Mill Creek
Community Service Award
Sanaa Harris, Archer
Ari Justinvil, Central Gwinnett
Emily Digby, Dacula
Brooklynn Holston, Meadowcreek
Olivia Ebenreck, Peachtree Ridge
Caroline Becker, Providence
Jacy Miles, Central Gwinnett
Tahai Morgan, Lanier
All-Academic Team
Archer: Adia Hope, Seth Means
Berkmar: Zareen Auckbaraullee, Alan Elaigwu
Brookwood: Ciera Hall, Alex Young
Buford: Betty Nguyen, Davis Church
Central Gwinnett: Dami Odubola, Ryan Kennedy
Collins Hill: Jada Scott, Kai McArthur
Dacula: Katie Larson, Julian Williams
Discovery: Marissa Moses, Colby Williams
Duluth: Saria Simmons, Xavier Singleton
GAC: Sophia VanLeuven, Jonathan Waters
Grayson: Zoe Belyeu, Chad Moodie
Hebron: Amiya Porter, Hunter Ward
Lanier: Oluwadamilare Naomi Falade, Adam Ault
Meadowcreek: Dayra Guzman, Damari Wright
Mill Creek: Lena Queen, Dorian Kiwanuka
Mountain View: Kendal Henderson, Charles Babalola
Norcross: Ebonie Watson, Michael Zhang
North Gwinnett: Caroline Beavin, Miles Clanton, Caleb Jones
Parkview: Aziza Smith, Jackson Valentine
Peachtree Ridge: Nia Anderson, Colin Washington
Providence: Gabi Hartley, Caleb Lee
Seckinger: Megan Whitt, Carter Watkins
Shiloh: Candace White, Miles Kilpatrick
South Gwinnett: Persia Walls, Talal Ansah
Wesleyan: Eva Garabadian, Josh Kavel
