imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-fjA796zgMQaXJNtP.jpg

Grayson's Gicarri Harris, left, and Brookwood's Diana Collins, right, are the Gwinnett Tipoff Club's players of the year.

 Photo: Dale Zanine

Brookwood senior Diana Collins and Grayson junior Gicarri Harris earned the top awards among the Gwinnett Tipoff Club’s postseason honors Monday for the best in local high school basketball.

Collins was selected as the county’s Girls Player of the Year, and Harris was the Boys Player of the Year.

