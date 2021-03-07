Brookwood senior Dan Le-Hernandez committed Saturday to the Trine University (Ind.) football program.
Le-Hernandez earned all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett as a senior. He made 9 of 12 field goals (with a long of 43) and 41 of 41 PATs last season, in addition to punting for a 38.2-yard average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.