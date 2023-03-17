State championship-winning girls basketball coaches Courtney Mincy of Brookwood and Jan Azar of Hebron Christian earned top awards Friday from the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Mincy, a Shiloh grad, was named the club’s Cremins Award winner as Georgia’s top girls coach for Classes AAAAAAA-AAAAA after leading the Broncos to their first state championship. Hebron won its second state title in four seasons under Azar, who was named the Pinholster Award winner as the state’s top girls coach in AAAA-A.
Gwinnett also was represented well on the Tipoff Club’s All-Metro Teams.
Brookwood’s Diana Collins, Buford’s Ava Grace Watson and Wesleyan’s Chit-Chat Wright were first-team selections on the girls side, while Norcross’ Jania Akins and Hebron’s Aubrey Beckham made the second team. The honorable mention list included Norcross’ Veronaye Charlton, Archer’s Taniya McGowan, Hebron’s Amiya Porter and Brookwood’s Jade Weathersby.
The boys All-Metro selections featured third-teamers Gicarri Harris of Grayson and Lamariyon Jordan of Norcross. Earning honorable mention acclaim were Norcross’ Bilal Abdur-Rahman and Mier Panoam and Lanier’s Osmar Garcia.
