State championship-winning girls basketball coaches Courtney Mincy of Brookwood and Jan Azar of Hebron Christian earned top awards Friday from the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Mincy, a Shiloh grad, was named the club’s Cremins Award winner as Georgia’s top girls coach for Classes AAAAAAA-AAAAA after leading the Broncos to their first state championship. Hebron won its second state title in four seasons under Azar, who was named the Pinholster Award winner as the state’s top girls coach in AAAA-A.

