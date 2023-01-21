STONE MOUNTAIN — Brookwood’s Chloe Brothers shattered the county 11-dive record in winning the Gwinnett County girls diving championship Saturday at Mountain Park Aquatic Center.

Brothers took first with 681.65 points to finish ahead of the 2022 champion, Mill Creek’s Leah McCarthy. McCarthy posted a score of 604.45, and those two finished well ahead of the rest of the field.

