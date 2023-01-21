Gwinnett County diving champion Chloe Brothers of Brookwood, middle, poses for a photo with runner-up Leah McCarthy of Mill Creek, left, and third-place finisher Morgan Lemmings of North Gwinnett, right.
Gwinnett County diving champion Chloe Brothers of Brookwood, middle, poses for a photo with runner-up Leah McCarthy of Mill Creek, left, and third-place finisher Morgan Lemmings of North Gwinnett, right.
Special Photo
The top 10 finishers in the Gwinnett County girls diving competition.
STONE MOUNTAIN — Brookwood’s Chloe Brothers shattered the county 11-dive record in winning the Gwinnett County girls diving championship Saturday at Mountain Park Aquatic Center.
Brothers took first with 681.65 points to finish ahead of the 2022 champion, Mill Creek’s Leah McCarthy. McCarthy posted a score of 604.45, and those two finished well ahead of the rest of the field.
Brothers previously broke the county record earlier this season with a score of 537.00 at the Bettie Hudson Memorial Invitational.
North Gwinnett’s Morgan Lemmings was third at 490.30 to finish atop a tight group from third to sixth. Collins Hill’s Dominique Goodman was fourth at 481.40, Lanier’s Prielle Zafft was fifth at 479.80 and Brookwood’s Kristen Davis took sixth at 466.65.
Lanier’s Victoria Hicks (seventh, 432.55), Parkview’s Lauren Hazelrigs (eighth, 428.05), Duluth’s Yasmine Koster (ninth, 407.85) and Peachtree Ridge’s Lindenmayer (10th, 402.10) rounded out the top 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.