The first time Brookwood's Bryce Dopson ran the 400-meter race, he hated it. Struggling to pace himself and gasping for air at the end of it, the usually shorter sprinter came away from the track saying he would not run the race again.
A few hours later, when his coach Eric Rovie asked if he could pencil him in for the 400 at the following meet, Dopson said yes without a second thought.
“It was at a Mill Creek track meet,” Dopson, a rising senior, remembered. “Looking at a track one lap is kind of like, ‘it looks easy’ so that's how I ran it. I got out of the blocks and I thought it was easy and then once I got around 250 to 300 (meters) I was out of gas. I finished and was like, ‘that’s pretty terrible.’ I had dead legs and was on the infield. On the way home I was like, 'No way I’ll run that again’ and then I was on the phone that night, and coach asked if he could put me down for it again.”
Dopson’s desire for competition stretches well beyond just pushing himself on the track. In the fall, you can find the all-region football player lining up at wide receiver for Brookwood running under deep balls from quarterback and friend Dylan Lonergan. Once it is time to hang up the pads at the end of football season, he jumps in the pool, where he placed third in Georgia in the 50-meter freestyle last season. And after he finishes in the pool, it is back to the track for the spring season where Dopson was one of the staples of Brookwood’s second-place finish as a team at this season’s state meet.
“He was always an athlete,” Rovie said. “When he swam for the year-round club that my daughter still swims at, he was just an exceptional swimmer. He loved playing basketball, he loved playing baseball, he’s just good at any sport. You give him any sport, and he’ll figure it out pretty quickly.”
On top of competing for the Broncos on three fronts across the entire high school sports calendar, Dopson does it all right in front of one of his biggest supporters. Brookwood’s athletic director is his father Jason Dopson, and his swimming has even become even more of a family affair in the last year thanks to his little sister Hailey joining Brookwood’s swim team as freshman.
“It’s really cool,” Jason Dopson said. “In this day and age of specialization where kids are told for some reason they need to just play one sport, it’s kind of refreshing to see these athletes playing multiple sports. I’m just proud of his hard work and how committed he is to all three of those, and for the success that he has by not specializing.”
The logistical challenges of playing multiple sports are tough regardless of the season, but the calendar creates a particular uphill climb for Dopson. A successful football season — as Brookwood had in reaching the state quarterfinals — will run through at least late November, meaning he misses the early parts of the swimming season. His exploits in the pool carried him all the way to the state meet last February, and that in turn put him behind schedule for the track and field season that started with practices in January.
Combinations such as playing football in the fall and basketball or baseball in the spring are common, but Dopson’s triple-sport prowess is unique, even for people who have been involved with high school sports for decades.
“I have never known a kid who has been a football player, swimmer and a track athlete,” Dopson, who has been an athletic director for 16 years, said about his son. “The closest is when I was at Collins Hill and there was a kid named Mitchell Blanchard. He was a kicker and also a swimmer. Mitchell and Bryce just kind of hit it off because Bryce was one of our ball boys at Collins Hill games. I think the fact that Mitchell was a football player and a swimmer made him want to be a football player and a swimmer.”
With a calendar as packed as Dopson’s, his sports quickly bleed from one season into another. His preparation time for the swimming and track seasons especially are drastically shorter than what his teammates and competitors have, forcing him to rely on his skills from his other sports to help play catch-up.
But as he has found, there is more crossover for these three unlikely sports than meets the eye. He could be a college athlete in any of the three, and recently picked up football offers from Army and Stetson.
“All of them kind of go together so to speak,” said Dopson, who also maintains a 3.97 GPA. “Just because in swimming, the cardiovascular part goes hand and hand with track, and then in track the speed goes to football. They’re all kind of friends, especially on kickoff returns and deep balls. I’ve always been fast, but track has kind of taught me how to run lower and get my center of gravity where I want it to break on routes easier.”
His speed on the track has even drawn the attention of coaches outside the Brookwood family, including from Matt Henson, the track and field head coach at archrival Parkview.
“Bryce Dopson is what a track athlete should be — versatile,” Henson said. “He has jumped, ran relays, sprinted and now embraced the hurdles and if not injured, would have given Brookwood even more firepower in a great showing at the state meet in the 110-meter hurdles with three potential scorers with (Makai) Williams and (Joshua) Crum. In a sport where everyone wants to run the 100-meter dash, it is refreshing to see a kid like Bryce embrace events that he not only excels in but also helps his team. I think he is a decathlete waiting to happen at the college level.”
Back on the Brookwood side of the Five Forks-Trickum rivalry, his coach agrees on the decathlon prognostication.
“Whenever I talk to college coaches the first thing I say is, ‘You’ve got a decathlete,'” Rovie said.
The decathlon is the pinnacle of versatility for athletes, a grueling 10-event competition requiring a type of well-roundedness rarely found.
But if anyone has proven he can pull off excelling in multiple sports, look no further than Dopson.
