Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Brookwood's Allie Wardle, Shiloh's Andy Salgado named Gwinnett runners of the week

  • 0
Wardle_1.jpg

Brookwood sophomore Allie Wardle is the Daily Post’s Girls Runner of the Year.

 Will Hammock

Brookwood’s Allie Wardle and Shiloh’s Andy Salgado were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaches.

Wardle posted a time of 19 minutes, 21 seconds at the Brookwood/North Gwinnett dual meet, and Salgado ran 16:21 to take 13th at the Wingfoot Classic.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts