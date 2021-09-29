urgent Brookwood's Allie Wardle, Shiloh's Andy Salgado named Gwinnett runners of the week From Staff Reports Sep 29, 2021 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brookwood sophomore Allie Wardle is the Daily Post’s Girls Runner of the Year. Will Hammock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brookwood’s Allie Wardle and Shiloh’s Andy Salgado were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaches. Wardle posted a time of 19 minutes, 21 seconds at the Brookwood/North Gwinnett dual meet, and Salgado ran 16:21 to take 13th at the Wingfoot Classic. Recommended for you +51 50 classic games you can play without equipment Stacker looks back at old-school games for both kids and adults that anyone can play with nothing more than their bodies and imaginations. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Andy Salgado Allie Wardle Brookwood Sport Coach Week Meet Cross Country More Sports Sports urgent Brookwood's Allie Wardle, Shiloh's Andy Salgado named Gwinnett runners of the week From Staff Reports 33 min ago 0 Sports urgent NASCAR adds three more national series events to 2022 Atlanta Motor Speedway calendar From Staff Reports 40 min ago 0 Sports urgent Gladiators sign forward Gabe Guertler From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sportsxchange urgent Kenny Pickett leads Pitt into tough matchup with Georgia Tech Field Level Media 8 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Brookwood's Allie Wardle, Shiloh's Andy Salgado named Gwinnett runners of the week NASCAR adds three more national series events to 2022 Atlanta Motor Speedway calendar +5 Tennessee parents say some books make students 'feel discomfort' because they're White. They say a new law backs them up Gladiators sign forward Gabe Guertler {{title}}
