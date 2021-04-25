Brookwood’s Adel Mohsen swept the boys and girls coach of the year awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA soccer team, selected after voting by the league’s coaches.
South Gwinnett’s Kadeem Agard was voted the region’s boys player of the year and the forward of the year, while the Parkview boys won three individual awards — Tyler Parnell as goalkeeper of the year, Josh Taylor as defender of the year and Carlos Garcia as midfielder of the year.
The top girls individual awards went to Brookwood’s Sydney Farr (forward of the year) and Ayo Oke (midfielder of the year), and Parkview’s Timberly Peters (goalkeeper of the year) and Damaris Gaines (defender of the year).
Boys
First team
Kadeem Agard, South Gwinnett
Sekou Agard, South Gwinnett
Arun Aguilar, Brookwood
Ervin Alic, Grayson
Carlos Garcia, Parkview
Andru Ghiuta-Florea, Grayson
Nick Guzman, Brookwood
Gabe Morales, Brookwood
Tyler Parnell, Parkview
Caleb Rolon, South Gwinnett
Mathieu Rose, Grayson
Josh Taylor, Parkview
Nathan Walker, Brookwood
Second team
Jojo Endraos, Brookwood
Alex Garcia-Villegas, Grayson
Caedmon Gross, Grayson
Haris Huskovic, South Gwinnett
Diego Pereira, Parkview
Kemal Porter-White, Grayson
Jorge Remijio, South Gwinnett
Jacob Rolon, South Gwinnett
Sam Schaff, Parkview
Eduardo Simon, Parkview
Mathew Vierra, Brookwood
Girls
First team
Stella Allen, Brookwood
Marley Camp, Parkview
Ally Connelly, Brookwood
Samantha De La Cruz, South Gwinnett
Sydney Farr, Brookwood
Lyric Franklin, Brookwood
Damaris Gaines, Parkview
Narissa Gaither, Parkview
Molly Hickman, Parkview
Sayja Hinton, Brookwood
Marie Listenbee, Grayson
Kathleen Ngulefac, Parkview
Ayo Oke, Brookwood
Timberly Peters, Parkview
Ella Price, Parkview
Peyton Rhodes, Brookwood
Ally Wardell, Brookwood
Second team
Aliyah Cruz, Grayson
Alex Gib, Parkview
Aleshia Harris, South Gwinnett
Jocelyn Hill, Grayson
Jessica Maldonado, South Gwinnett
Sydney Parham, South Gwinnett
Egypt Thomas, South Gwinnett
Jordan Willis, South Gwinnett
