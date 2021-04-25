x_JEC7679.jpg

Brookwood head coach Adel Mohsen during a Feb. 19 game played at Peachtree Ridge High School School.

Brookwood’s Adel Mohsen swept the boys and girls coach of the year awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA soccer team, selected after voting by the league’s coaches.

South Gwinnett’s Kadeem Agard was voted the region’s boys player of the year and the forward of the year, while the Parkview boys won three individual awards — Tyler Parnell as goalkeeper of the year, Josh Taylor as defender of the year and Carlos Garcia as midfielder of the year.

The top girls individual awards went to Brookwood’s Sydney Farr (forward of the year) and Ayo Oke (midfielder of the year), and Parkview’s Timberly Peters (goalkeeper of the year) and Damaris Gaines (defender of the year).

Boys

First team

Kadeem Agard, South Gwinnett

Sekou Agard, South Gwinnett

Arun Aguilar, Brookwood

Ervin Alic, Grayson

Carlos Garcia, Parkview

Andru Ghiuta-Florea, Grayson

Nick Guzman, Brookwood

Gabe Morales, Brookwood

Tyler Parnell, Parkview

Caleb Rolon, South Gwinnett

Mathieu Rose, Grayson

Josh Taylor, Parkview

Nathan Walker, Brookwood

Second team

Jojo Endraos, Brookwood

Alex Garcia-Villegas, Grayson

Caedmon Gross, Grayson

Haris Huskovic, South Gwinnett

Diego Pereira, Parkview

Kemal Porter-White, Grayson

Jorge Remijio, South Gwinnett

Jacob Rolon, South Gwinnett

Sam Schaff, Parkview

Eduardo Simon, Parkview

Mathew Vierra, Brookwood

Girls

First team

Stella Allen, Brookwood

Marley Camp, Parkview

Ally Connelly, Brookwood

Samantha De La Cruz, South Gwinnett

Sydney Farr, Brookwood

Lyric Franklin, Brookwood

Damaris Gaines, Parkview

Narissa Gaither, Parkview

Molly Hickman, Parkview

Sayja Hinton, Brookwood

Marie Listenbee, Grayson

Kathleen Ngulefac, Parkview

Ayo Oke, Brookwood

Timberly Peters, Parkview

Ella Price, Parkview

Peyton Rhodes, Brookwood

Ally Wardell, Brookwood

Second team

Aliyah Cruz, Grayson

Alex Gib, Parkview

Aleshia Harris, South Gwinnett

Jocelyn Hill, Grayson

Jessica Maldonado, South Gwinnett

Sydney Parham, South Gwinnett

Egypt Thomas, South Gwinnett

Jordan Willis, South Gwinnett

