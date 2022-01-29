thumbnail_IMG_2890.jpg
LOGANVILLE — Brookwood’s wrestling team rolled to the Region 4-AAAAAAA Traditional championship on Saturday at Grayson.

The Broncos racked up 266 points for a comfortable win over runner-up South Gwinnett’s 190. Grayson was third at 142.5, just ahead of Parkview’s 142. Newton was fifth at 110.

The individual results are as follows:

Championship Matches

106 pounds: Kenneth Jett (Brookwood) pinned Justin Smith (Grayson) 2:58

113: Gilbert Balbuena (Brookwood) pinned Ian Brown (South Gwinnett) :16

120: Evan Gonzalez (Brookwood) pinned Nehemiah Walls (South Gwinnett)

126: Matthew Murray (Parkview) pinned DeJaun Robb (South Gwinnett) 1:10

132: Xavier Bentley (Brookwood) dec. Cameryn Rucker (South Gwinnett) 9-2

138: Antoine Glasgow (Parkview) dec. Landyn Camp (Newton) 7-4

145: Jamar Hassan (Newton) pinned Jermaine Smalls (Grayson) 4:49

152: Daniel Wu (Brookwood) pinned Fazal Farid (Grayson) 4:00

160: Jaheim Mills (Brookwood) pinned Marcus Williams (South Gwinnett) 2:43

170: Virgil Heath (Brookwood) dec. Antonio Rodriguez (Parkview) 5-2

182: Kage Horner (Brookwood) pinned Samuel McDaniel (South Gwinnett) 2:37

195: Zakhir Keptchume (Brookwood) pinned Matthew Kilgore (Grayson) 1:29

220: Cali Gober (Brookwood) pinned Kelvin Hoang (Grayson) 1:47

285: Damion Clark (South Gwinnett) dec. Caleb Hamilton (Parkview) 8-2

Third-Place Matches

106: Quaz McDonald (South Gwinnett) forfeit over Charles Lewis (Parkview)

113: None

120: None

126: Alaies Gonzalez (Grayson) forfeit over Amantee Miles (Brookwood)

132: Hayden Hucknall (Parkview) forfiet over Devontae Hollingsworth (Newton)

138: Jordan Oldknow (Brookwood) dec. William Sanabria (South Gwinnett) 2-1

145: Joshua Hilmer (Brookwood) pinned Jason Weido (Parkview) 3:47

152: Jason Snipes (Parkview) dec. Malachi Riley (Newton) 10-5

160: Jeshua Pastor-Quezada (Parkview) dec. Dante Miller (Grayson) 11-9

170: Christopher Namateng (South Gwinnett) pinned Sa’Breon McGuire (Newton) :43

182: Anthony Navarro (Grayson) forfeit win

195: Braydon Hardy (South Gwinnett) dec. Elijah Cazabaun (Newton) 12-10

220: Henrique Smith (South Gwinnett) pinned Kendall Beard (Parkview) 1:38

285: Jeremiah Joseph (Newton) pinned Colby Baker (Grayson) :28

