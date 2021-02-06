Brookwood’s wrestling team won the region championship for the fifth straight season Saturday.
The Broncos claimed the Region 4-AAAAAAA Traditional title with 211.5 points, holding off South Gwinnett, which was runner-up at 185. Grayson and Parkview tied for third at 65, and Newton was fifth at 64.
Finals
106 pounds: Jacob Cox (Brookwood) pinned Jaden Mitchell (South Gwinnett) 3:59
113: Evan Gonzalez (Brookwood) pinned Khalil Suhail (South Gwinnett) 1:13
120: Ivan Gonzalez (Brookwood) vs. Amir Malik (South Gwinnett)
126: Matthew Scott (Parkview) dec. Cameryn Rucker (South Gwinnett) 4-1
132: Khayri Moore (Brookwood) pinned William Sanabria (South Gwinnett) 5:59
138: Xavier Bentley (Brookwood) dec. Lester Jaimes (South Gwinnett) 5-3
145: Kawaskee Teemer (Newton) pinned Daniel Leiva (Grayson) 5:55
152: Jordan Riche (South Gwinnett) maj. dec. Daniel Wu (Brookwood) 16-5
160: Athin Kouassi (South Gwinnett) dec. Brian Wu (Brookwood) 7-2
170: Shakoi Lockhart (South Gwinnett) pinned Kage Horner (Brookwood) 5:29
182: Miles Mitchell (South Gwinnett) pinned Nicholas Moreau (Parkview) 4:51
195: Landen Moss (Brookwood) tech. fall Kevin Contreras (South Gwinnett) 16-1
220: Alex Bonn (Brookwood) pinned Jahaad Sowell (Newton) 4:55
285: Damion Clark (South Gwinnett) dec. Charles Hickman (Brookwood) 8-7
Third-Place Matches
106: Justin Smith (Grayson) bye
113: Mikai Brinson (Grayson) bye
120: Newton, scratch
126: Jordan Oldknow (Brookwood) pinned Jayson Barber (Grayson) 3:23
132: Landyn Camp (Newton) pinned Jason Wiedo (Parkview) 3:54
138: Keshawn Haywood (Newton) pinned John Clark (Grayson) :52
145: Chris Garcia (Brookwood) pinned Joseph Strippling (South Gwinnett) 1:19
152: Edward Seeley (Parkview) maj. dec. Byron Wallace (Grayson) 14-2
160: David Mendoza (Grayson) bye
170: David Godnyuk (Grayson) bye
182: Michael Chavarria (Brookwood) bye
195: Keano McDole (Grayson) bye
220: Gabriel Bandy (Parkview) dec. Dakari Player (South Gwinnett) 5-3
285: Matthew Foster (Parkview) bye
