Brookwood senior Conley Davis committed Saturday to the Presbyterian College (S.C.) football program.
Davis was an honorable mention all-county selection by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett last season. He had 45 catches for 537 yards and six touchdowns in addition to returning punts for the Broncos’ state playoff team.
