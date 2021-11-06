LILBURN — Any football team that turns a team over six times is bound to win.
That's exactly what Brookwood did Friday night in the Battle of Five Forks with Parkview as the Broncos turned the Panthers over six time en route to a 31-10 win at The Big Orange Jungle.
Offensively, the Broncos got 232 yards through the air by quarterback Dylan Lonergan and 115 total yards by Alexander Diggs.
"This is 'The Game' if you're a Brookwood Bronco, and any win against Parkview is a great win," said Brookwood head coach Philip Jones. "Parkview is a tough place to play, and hats off to them because they played their tails off."
"You can't turn the ball over that many times and expect to win," said Parkview head coach Eric Godfree. "Our kids continue to fight and I'm proud of their effort. But you can't give the other team the ball and you have to capitalize when you have chances."
Early on its first drive, the Panthers looked to have all of the momentum when Zach Hill recovered a fumbled punt return by the Broncos. However, on the very next play, the Broncos got their first of six turnovers when Cory Elliott picked off quarterback Colin Houck.
After forcing the Broncos to punt, Parkview got on the board on its next drive. A 40-yard rush by Khyair Spain put the ball inside the red zone. Four plays later, Carlos Munoz booted a 36-yard field goal to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead with 5:33 to go in the first quarter.
Brookwood (8-2, 4-0 Region 4-AAAAAAA) got its offense going on its next drive, getting the ball on Parkview's side of the field thanks in part to a 25-yard rush by Jumal Prothro. However, Parkview's defense stood strong, forcing a punt by the Broncos. That's when the Broncos' defense again showed out as Jordan Davenport intercepted Houck, returning it to the Parkview 14 to set up the Broncos with great field position.
"Everyone has doubted us," Davenport said. "We started off slow this year, but we've gotten better as the year has gone on. We compete with each other every day at practice and that has made us better."
Three plays into the drive, Lonergan found Diggs for a 13-yard touchdown pass, giving the Broncos a 7-3 lead just 45 seconds into the second quarter.
The Panthers (4-6, 1-3) responded, however, using a kickoff return to the 43 to put them in business. The Panthers slowly worked their way down the field before Houck found Mike Matthews for a 32-yard touchdown pass, moments after Houck had to pick up a bad snap off the turf. The touchdown pass put the Panthers in the lead, 10-7.
Diggs responded on the ensuing kickoff, returning the ball 68 yards down to the 30. A personal-foul penalty on the Panthers moved the ball to the 15. Brookwood looked to score on a go-ahead touchdown pass, but a holding call brought the ball back and the Broncos had to settle for a 37-yard field goal by J.J. Silva to tie the game with 6:02 to go before halftime.
Brookwood got the ball back later in the second quarter and saw its offense again start moving the ball down the field. A 23-yard rush by Lonergan after he was flushed from the pocket moved the ball to the Parkview 34. Later, a defensive pass interference call moved the ball to the 15. Three plays later, Lonergan found Patrick Campbell open for a 14-yard scoring pass, putting the Broncos up 17-10 with 30 seconds left before halftime.
On the ensuing kickoff, Parkview fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Brookwood's Myles Mayhorn, giving the ball right back to the Broncos. On first down, Diggs crept out of the backfield and caught a 24-yard pass by Lonergan to move the ball down to the 20.
"Alex is a crazy athlete," Davenport said. "It's hard to prepare for him because he can go anywhere. People just don't know how good he is."
On the next play, Lonergan found Stone Bonner for a 20-yard touchdown pass, giving the Broncos a 24-10 lead heading into halftime.
"Our guys played with great intensity," Jones said. "They work hard and play for each other."
The second half saw both teams go back and forth with Parkview able to move the ball better. However, the Panthers' first two drives of the second half saw them turn the ball over on downs, with the third drive seeing Brookwood intercept its third pass of the night when Princeton Brown picked off Houck.
Brookwood added its final score on the ensuing drive when Lonergan found Diggs again, this time for a 36-yard pass, giving the Broncos a 31-10 lead.
Lonergan finished the game going 18-for-35 for 232 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 35 yards on six carries. Diggs ran the ball nine times for 30 yards and had five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Bonner also had five catches for 73 yards and one touchdown.
For Parkview, Houck went 20-for-32 for 191 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, while Matthews had 12 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
The Broncos will now turn their attention to Newnan next week at home, while the Panthers will hit the road to face Pebblebrook. Brookwood has faced Newnan once in its history, winning in the 1994 Corky Kell Classic (21-0), while Parkview has never faced Pebblebrook.
"Now the real work for us begins," Jones said. "We won't change our preparation, but there is now a sense of urgency. We want to be that team standing at the end of it all."
Brookwood 0 24 0 7 - 31
Parkview 3 7 0 0 - 10
FIRST QUARTER
Parkview: Carlos Munoz 36 FG 5:33
SECOND QUARTER
Brookwood: Alexander Diggs 13 pass from Dylan Lonergan (JJ Silva kick) 11:15
Parkview: Mike Matthews 32 pass from Colin Houck (Munoz kick) 7:27
Brookwood: Silva 37 FG 6:02
Brookwood: Patrick Campbell 14 pass from Lonergan (Silva kick) :30
Brookwood: Stone Bonner 20 pass from Lonergan (Silva kick) :09
FOURTH QUARTER
Brookwood: Diggs 36 pass from Lonergan (Silva kick) 9:05
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.