LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood’s boys tennis team won its third straight region championship Wednesday, beating rival Parkview 3-1 in the 4-AAAAAAA Tournament finals.

A doubles sweep keyed the finals victory with Raymond Liu and Kapil Shankar earning one doubles point and Skylar Ewe and Garry Li claiming the other. Matthew Xu won in singles for the Broncos.

