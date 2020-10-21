VALDOSTA — Brookwood saw its season end Tuesday with a 14-25, 26-24, 27-25, 22-25, 15-12 loss at Lowndes in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
The Broncos were led by Lauryn Latimore (14 kills), Abby DeLoach (12 kills), Kate Phelan (15 assists, three aces), Hana Kovacevic (12 assists, two aces), Jordan Bryant (five kills, four aces) and Lily Ito (six aces).
