Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Philip Jones
Record: 8-2
Last week: Beat Parkview 35-25
Colquitt County Packers (1-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Justin Rogers
Record: 7-0
Last week: Beat Tift County 41-0
A drop to the No. 4 seed in Region 4-AAAAAAA had major consequences for Brookwood, which travels to second-ranked Colquitt County for Friday’s first round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs. It’s an equally tough draw for Colquitt as it has to face a Brookwood team that ranked among the state’s top teams before it was hit by a rash of injuries.
Those injuries continued to pile up last Friday in a win over rival Parkview. Quarterback Dylan Lonergan went out early with an injury and wide receiver Sam M’Bake left in the third quarter with an injury. The Broncos already were without running back Alex Diggs, starting offensive tackle Alvin Nguyen, wide receiver Denylon Morrissette and tight end Stone Bonner.
Despite those issues, Brookwood defeated its rival, in large part because of players who stepped up on the shorthanded offense. Quarterback Jack Spyke completed 17 of 18 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns. Conley Davis (eight catches for 164 yards, two TDs) and Kaleb Commings (nine catches for 90 yards, TD) delivered at wide receiver, while Jumal Prothro (17 rushes for 72 yards, TD) and Ryan Young (88 percent blocking grade, five knockdown blocks) also played well.
“I’m super proud of them,” Jones said.
The Broncos’ defense was led last week by Jordan Davenport (nine tackles, one lockdown, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry), Michael Haynes (eight tackles, two for losses) and Andre Stewart (five tackles, one interception). Dan Le-Hernandez had his second straight big game in special teams, punting four times for a 45.4-yard average and putting three of those inside the 20-yard line (two inside the 10). He also made two special teams tackles and was 5-for-5 on PATs.
Brookwood must play well in all phases to win in Moultrie against a team that has dominated in a 7-0 season. Colquitt has only two close wins — 24-10 over Valdosta on Sept. 25 and 34-13 over Camden on Oct. 30 — and routed last year’s state runner-up, Lowndes, 40-10 on Nov. 6.
The Packers are balanced on offense behind quarterback Xavier Williams, a dual threat who has committed to Charlotte.
The winner of Friday’s game takes on the Walton-McEachern winner in next week’s second round.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Colquitt County won 31-14 in 2017
Location: Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie
