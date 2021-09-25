KENNESAW — North Cobb is going to enjoy having De'Nylon Morrissette while he is there.
The senior wide receiver, an offseason transfer from Brookwood, had seven catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns to help the Warriors get out in front against North Gwinnett on Friday night before winning a comfortable 40-19 decision at Emory Sewell Field.
It was Morrissette's third game with the Warriors after he missed the first two with a hand injury.
The Georgia commit's highlight came late in the first half when he had catches of 45, 45 and 50 yards. His second 45-yard catch ended up being a touchdown that gave North Cobb (4-1) a 19-9 lead.
“When he is 1-on-1 with anybody, he's tough to stop,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “He's a great kid. He works hard and deserves the night he had."
Morrissette's play made Malachi Singleton's performance that more impressive.
Singleton spread the ball to six different receivers and was 19-of-21 attempts for 340 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 55 yards on 15 carries and three scores.
“He's such a dual-threat,” Queen said of Singleton. “If they pack the box, then we've got De'Nylon out there 1-on-1. If they back off, he can run the football. He's tough to deal with.”
North Cobb wasted no time in taking control of the game. The Warriors scored on an opening drive that lasted nearly half of the first quarter before Singleton dove in the end zone to complete a 6-yard run.
After recovering an onside kick, Singleton scored two plays later on a 33-yard scramble.
North Gwinnett (3-3) scored nine straight points to get back into the game after North Cobb took a 13-0 lead to begin the game. The Bulldogs sacked Singleton in the end zone for a safety and scored on their ensuing drive when Ethan Washington scored on a 1-yard run.
The Warriors went on to build a 26-9 halftime lead after Singleton connected with DJ Tyler for 13-yard touchdown pass.
North Gwinnett's Daniel Smith kicked a 25-yard field goal early in the third quarter to make it a two-possession game, but North Cobb countered with two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Singleton tossed a 7-yarder to Morrissette to stretch North Cobb's lead to 33-12 and capped the scoring on a 4-yard run with 1:58 left in the third frame.
Washington was 7-of-14 for 84 yards for North Gwinnett. Cade Funderburk had six catches for 68 yards, all coming in the second half.
