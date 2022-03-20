LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood’s track and field teams swept the titles in Saturday’s Tiger Creek Classic at Archer.
The Broncos won the girls championship with a whopping 213 points, well ahead of runner-up Archer (98.5) and third-place Peachtree Ridge (76) in the 14-team girls meet. Grayson’s girls took fifth.
Brookwood’s boys had a closer meet, taking first with 123 points to hold off runner-up Heritage (116.25) and third-place Peachtree Ridge (94.5). Archer’s boys were fifth at 68, followed by Grayson in sixth at 63.
First-place finishers for the Brookwood girls were Hannah Mobley (3,200-meter run, 12 minutes, 22.49 seconds), Serena Tate (200, 25.38 and 400, 56.81), Janai Jones (100, 12.23), Veajah Hylton (100 hurdles, 15.19 and 300 hurdles, 45.99), Christalyn Johnson (high jump, 5 feet, 0 inches) and Chloe Perryman (long jump, 18-1 1/2). Tate’s 400 time is second-fastest in Class AAAAAAA this season, and Hylton’s 300 hurdles time is No. 1 in AAAAAAA this season.
The Bronco girls also were first in the 1,600 relay (4:09.37) and the 800 relay (school-record 1:41.36).
Brookwood’s boys winners were Makai Williams (110 hurdles, 14.84), Joshua Crum (300 hurdles, 40.10), Charlie Thomas (1,600, 4:37.26) and Braden Deal (high jump, 6-6).
Grayson won the girls 3,200 relay (10:38.78) and the boys 1,600 relay (3:23.76). The Rams’ Kameryn Hannon was first in the girls discus (131-0) and shot put (36-4).
Archer won the boys 3,200 relay (8:09.50), and the Tigers’ got individual wins from Emmy Miner in the girls pole vault (10-0) and Lauryn McDonald in the girls triple jump (34-6 3/4).
Peachtree Ridge took first in the girls 400 relay (49.41), and the boys 800 relay (1:30.16). The Lions’ Winston Chung and David Lancheros tied for first in the boys pole vault at 11-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.