POWDER SPRINGS — The Brookwood boys and girls track and field teams won championships Saturday at the McEachern Invitational.
The boys scored 58 points to edge runner-up Langston Hughes by a point and third-place Marietta by five, finishing atop a 36-team field. In the 32-team girls meet, the Broncos’ winning score was 68, 15 clear of runner-up Alexander.
Joshua Crum led the boys with victories in both the 110-meter hurdles (14.45 seconds) and 300 hurdles (37.74), and teammate Bryce Dopson was close behind at second in the 300 hurdles (37.78) and third in the 110 hurdles (15.20).
The Brookwood boys also got top finishes from Charlie Thomas (fourth, 3,200, 9:56.36), Alexander Thompson (fifth, 3,200, 10:00.75) and Lee Niles (fourth, long jump, 22 feet, 4 inches).
Brookwood’s girls team won the 1,600 relay (4:06.84), and the Broncos got individual victories from Serena Tate (200, 23.94), Macy Felton (1,600, 5:04.13) and Chloe Perryman (long jump, 19-4). Tate also took second in the 400 at 54.14.
Brookwood’s other top girls finishers were Allie Wardle (third, 1,600, 5:10.62), Janai Jones (200, third, 24.96) and Joia Peters (fifth, 300 hurdles, 48.46).
Providence Christian’s Ellison Chadwick was fourth in the 400 (57.30) and fifth in the long jump (17-11), while North Gwinnett had a pair of top-five finishers — Ryan Williams was fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.49) and Adaora Tagbo was third in the triple jump (36-11).
