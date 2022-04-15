NORCROSS — Brookwood’s track and field teams swept the titles in the GAC Classic on Thursday at Greater Atlanta Christian.
The Bronco girls won the the seven-team girls meet with 214.5 points, finishing well ahead of runner-up Hebron Christian’s 127. North Gwinnett (93.5), Parkview (90) and GAC (87) rounded out the top five.
The Brookwood boys posted 191.5 points to defeat runner-up Parkview (147.5) and third-place North (87). GAC (66) was fifth and Hebron (55) was sixth in the eight-team boys competition.
Brookwood’s first-place finishers in the girls meet were from Veajah Hylton (300-meter hurdles, 46.52 seconds and 100 hurdles, 14.93), Macy Felton (1,600, 5:13.90), Serena Tate (400, 57.17), Chloe Perryman (long jump, 19-2), the 800 relay (1:48.21), the 400 relay (50.73) and the 1,600 relay (4:13.66).
The Brookwood boys got event wins from Joshua Crum (300 hurdles, 39.66), Makai Williams (110 hurdles, 14.59), Jonah Harper (3,200, 9:54.30), Braden Deal (high jump, 6-2), Patrick Campbell (triple jump, 41-3 1/4) and the 3,200 relay (8:28.31).
Parkview’s winners were Caden Hall (1,600, 4:28.78), Gregory Baker (boys 100, 11.06), Eric Pullum Jr. (boys 200, 22.40), Kennedy Logan (girls high jump, 5-0), Joshua Haynes (boys shot put, 44-9 1/2), boys 800 relay (1:29.97) and boys 400 relay (43.21).
Hebron’s first-place finishers were Isabella Rodriguez (girls 100, 12.89), Georgia Piper (girls 3,200, 12:38.40 and high jump, 5-0) and Owen Anderson (boys pole vault, 13-6).
GAC got wins from Morgan Collins (girls 800, 2:19.09), Nia Wilson (girls 200, 25.08), Josh Williamson (boys long jump, 20-7), Autumn Clark (girls discus, 122-1) and Alana Thomas (girls shot put, 39-11).
North’s winners were Adaora Tagbo (girls triple jump, 37-6) and the girls 3,200 relay (11:00.70).
