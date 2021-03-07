Brookwood swept the titles at Saturday’s Jerry Arnold Challenge at Mill Creek.
The Broncos won the girls division with 120 points to finish ahead of runner-up Jefferson’s 105.5. Mill Creek’s girls were third at 87, followed by Greater Atlanta Christian in fourth at 70.
Brookwood had 99 points in the boys meet to finish ahead of second-place Mill Creek (83.5). Dacula was fifth at 59.
Gwinnett’s boys individual winners were Mill Creek’s Lance Wells (800-meter run, 1 minute, 58.95 seconds), Brookwood’s Will Bray (1,600, 4:23.69), Brookwood’s Walker Hanley (110 hurdles, 14.67), Brookwood’s Onyedi Nwachukwu (high jump, 6 feet, 2 inches) and Dacula’s Adam Watkins (discus, 159-6 and shot put, 55-1).
Mill Creek’s boys won the 800 relay in 1:34.57, and Brookwood’s boys won the 3,200 relay in 8:39.27.
Gwinnett girls who won events were GAC’s Trinity Rossum (100, 11.95), Brookwood’s Serena Tate (400, 1:00.33), Mill Creek’s Dallis Goodnight (long jump, 17-8), Mill Creek’s Emily Chandler (discus, 110-8) and Dacula’s Noelle Igberaese (shot put, 39-3 1/2).
GAC’s girls won the 400 relay (46.86), while Brookwood won the 800 (1:48.42) and 1,600 (4:12.47) relays.
