After canceling a home football game with Walton last week because of COVID-19 issues, Brookwood found a replacement this week in Baldwin, a Class AAAA school from Milledgeville. The Braves also had a vacancy on their schedule after an Aug. 27 game with Washington County had to be canceled.
The Broncos are eager to get back on the field coming off a great performance in their last outing, a 44-7 win at Dacula on Aug. 27. They also are eager to play on their brand-new artificial turf playing surface, which makes its debut in varsity football on Friday.
Brookwood overpowered Dacula from the start two weeks ago behind the passing of Dylan Lonergan (16 of 24 for 330 yards, four touchdowns) and the running of Alex Diggs (nine rushes for 100 yards, two TD runs, 42-yard TD catch). Patrick Campbell (two catches, 102 yards, two TDs), Niles Prince (five catches, 76 yards, TD) and Stone Bonner (four catches, 76 yards) also were productive in the passing game, while Jovany Garcia-Brake and Daniel Smith led the offensive line play.
Jordan Davenport had a huge night for the Broncos’ defense with 11 tackles (one for loss), two QB hurries, one caused fumble and one fumble recovery. He was backed up by Malcolm McCain (seven tackles, two QB hurries, one sack, one fumble recovery), Michael Haynes (six tackles, two pass breakups), Campbell (three tackles, one pass breakup) and Prince (three tackles, one pass breakup).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.