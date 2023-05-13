POWDER SPRINGS — Led by a state-record 800-meter relay, the Brookwood girls finished a Gwinnett-best third Saturday in the Class AAAAAAA State Track and Field Championships at McEachern.
The Broncos finished with 62 points, trailing only Westlake (73.33) and Marietta (70), and got a state title in the 800 free relay with a record time of 1 minute, 36.59 seconds from the foursome of Zya Davis, Chloe Perryman, Adia Arnold and Serena Tate.
Tate also scored big points individually with a runner-up finish in the 400 (U.S. top 25 time of 53.92) and a third-place finish in the 200 (24.07), while teammates Macy Felton and Allie Wardle scored in two events each Saturday. Felton was second in the 1,600 (5:05.67) and third in the 800 (2:16.06), and Wardle was third in the 1,600 (5:05.68) and sixth in the 800 (2:19.10).
Tate also joined Janai Jones, Zya Davis and Madison Campbell on a second-place 1,600 relay (3:50.69), and Jones took eighth in the 100 (12.13).
Buford’s girls were close behind Brookwood in fourth place at 45 thanks in large part to Sydney Harris, the 400 state champion in 52.83, a U.S. top-10 time. She added a fourth-place run in the 200 (24.21), while teammate Jaci Wright was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (13.80). Wright was the long jump state champion on Thursday.
Dacula’s girls finished in sixth with 42.33 points thanks to huge efforts Thursday from Danah Nembhard and Noelle Igberaese in the field events. Nembhard was state champion in the high jump and the triple jump, and Igberaese was runner-up in the shot put and the discus.
Archer (11th), Mill Creek (13th), Grayson (14th) and Peachtree Ridge (17th) also finished in the girls top 20. Discovery’s Lailah Green (third, 400, 54.58) and Peachtree Ridge’s Ron-Niah Wright (third, 300 hurdles, 43.66) also posted top finishes Saturday.
