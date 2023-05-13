POWDER SPRINGS — Led by a state-record 800-meter relay, the Brookwood girls finished a Gwinnett-best third Saturday in the Class AAAAAAA State Track and Field Championships at McEachern.

The Broncos finished with 62 points, trailing only Westlake (73.33) and Marietta (70), and got a state title in the 800 free relay with a record time of 1 minute, 36.59 seconds from the foursome of Zya Davis, Chloe Perryman, Adia Arnold and Serena Tate.

