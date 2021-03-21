Michael Tolmich is switching sides of the Five Forks-Trickum rivalry.
The former Parkview head boys soccer coach will be the head girls soccer coach at Brookwood for the 2021-22 school year, filling a vacancy that Bronco boys coach Adel Mohsen is covering on an interim basis this spring.
“My wife teaches at Parkview, my son goes to Parkview (sophomore soccer player Matthew Tolmich) and I loved my time at Parkview,” Tolmich said. “I thought it was great. But it was my choice to leave (as Parkview’s boys head coach) in 2015. I think I knew when I left that it’s not like (the job’s) going to be waiting for me if I wanted to come back. … I’m excited about (Brookwood). Thanks to (Brookwood principal) Mr. (Bo) Ford and Coach (athletic and activities director Jason) Dopson for giving me this opportunity. Everybody’s been great so far.”
Tolmich was Parkview’s head boys soccer coach for nine years through the 2015 season — he was previously coach at Salem for 10 years — when he stepped down for an opportunity with USA Test Prep, running the science department since 2015. He decided recently to shift back into teaching and coaching.
“I think I always knew teaching was where I wanted to be,” Tolmich said. “I always felt like I left teaching and coaching sooner than I was ready for but this opportunity (with USA Test Prep) came up and I had to try it. My family says I’ll be happy getting back in the classroom and teaching and coaching again. I’m excited about that.”
The former Oglethorpe University player continued coaching club soccer during his time away from high school soccer. His club soccer experience was his first introduction to Dopson, and the two have remained in touch over the years.
“Coach Tolmich and I go back several years to when he coached my son in youth soccer at GSA,” Dopson said. “I’ve had the privilege to watch him coach for several years at GSA and at Parkview and I can’t tell you how fortunate we are to have him take over our girls soccer program. He brings a wealth of head coaching experience to the table and there is no doubt our program got one of the best head coaches in the state. Our players, parents and community are going to benefit from Coach Tolmich being a Bronco and he will help us continue our reputation for having one of the premier soccer programs.”
Tolmich already has watched the Brookwood girls play multiple times this spring under Mohsen, an old friend. He is very familiar with the program’s tradition while watching from a Parkview perspective.
“I saw (Brookwood's girls program) for years when I was at Parkview and I always kept up with high school soccer since I’ve been gone,” Tolmich said. “It’s just always had a very strong tradition, the boys and the girls side. They’ve had success, they’ve done very well and it’s a great community. It’s one of those places I feel lucky and blessed to say, ‘Hey, there are few places I would choose to want to be if I came back to teaching’ and Brookwood would definitely be one of those.
"It was a lucky circumstance they had a position open and a coaching position open and Coach Dopson reached out to me and we were able to make it work. It’s a great program, Coach Dopson is great, Mr. Ford is great, the community’s great and it’s not far from where I live.”
