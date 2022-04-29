Brookwood swept the Region 4-AAAAAAA track and field championships Thursday at Parkview.
The Broncos won the girls division handily with 240 points, well clear of runner-up Parkview’s 146. In the boys division, Brookwood’s 190 edged runner-up Parkview’s 180.
Brookwood got individual region championships from Braden Deal (boys high jump, 6 feet), Chloe Perryman (girls long jump, 18-0 1/4), Macy Felton (girls 1,600, 5 minutes, 12.64 seconds and 800, 2:23.35), Serena Tate (girls 400, 55.71 and 200, 24.79), Makai Williams (boys 110 hurdles, 14.68), Veajah Hylton (girls 300 hurdles, 46.38) and Joshua Crum (boys 300 hurdles, 38.57). The Broncos also won the girls 3,200 relay (10:32.85) and the girls 800 relay (1:39.29).
Parkview’s region champions were Jade Weathersby (girls high jump, 4-10), Elijah Jenkins (boys long jump (20-6 1/4), Emilee Easley (girls pole vault, 10-0), Haven Maruyama (boys pole vault, 11-6), Caden Hall (boys 1,600, 4:31.33 and 3,200, 9:59.08), Carson Moore (girls 100 hurdles, 14.76), Martin Robles (boys 800, 2:01.69) and Emma Geaney (girls 3,200, 11:49.97).
Grayson got first-place finishes from Kameryn Hannon (girls discus, 119-10 and shot put, 36-5) and James Thomas (boys 400, 48.11). The Rams also won the boys 3,200 relay (8:15.00), the boys 800 relay (1:27.34) and the boys 1,600 relay (3:19.37).
South Gwinnett’s individual winners were Alex Sheperd (boys discus, 157-6 and shot put, 47-0) and William Embry (boys triple jump, 42-4). The Comets also won the girls 1,600 relay (4:02.45).
