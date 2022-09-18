CONYERS — It was a sweep for Brookwood at Saturday’s Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships held at the Georgia International Horse Park.
The Bronco girls tallied 58 points to defeat runner-up Parkview, which ended with 68. The boys team placed all five scoring runners in the top 11 and ran away from the field with a total of 38, besting second-place Mill Creek (81) by 42 points.
Brookwood girls captured their first county title since 2016, back when head coach Laura Harrison was an assistant coach at the school. After a surprise runner-up finish a year ago, the Broncos put five girls in the top 25 to earn the trophy. Allie Wardle (second), Macy Felton (third), Jillian Rovie (14th), Lauren Thisdale (16th) and Izzie Rhodes (24th) scored.
“I knew it was going to be very close,” Harrison said. “The girls ran an awesome race but even at the finish I had no idea who won. I’m also excited about Izzie’s (Rhodes) performance. She hasn’t been in our top seven this year and today she was our fifth.”
In the boys race, Don Presley (fourth), Carter Dehnke (sixth) Austin Dezwart (eighth), Charlie Thomas (10th) and Alexander Thompson (11th) left no doubt about the best boys team in the field.
“It’s the first time in a few races that we had the whole team together," Brookwood coach Ben Dehnke said. “The boys ran well. They hit the best case scenario I had in my mind prior to the race. It’s also nice because we haven’t won the county title the past few years so it’s nice to bring it back to Snellville.”
Individually, Tori Meyer of North Gwinnett (19 minutes, 18:70 seconds) won the girls title over second place Wardle (19:25.20). In the race, a group of 6 to 10 runners set the early pace before Wardle and Bronco teammate Macy Felton surged. Meyer, a senior, went with the duo and was able to outkick the eventual second- and third-place finishers. Her coach, Chris Carter, knew Meyer was ready for this moment.
“We knew the Brookwood runners would be tough,” he said. “But Tori’s trainings have been great, her workouts have been great and her long runs have been great. She made a lot of progress under Coach (John) Rowland at the start of her career and I had complete confidence in her today.”
The difference in the boys title race was only a little over one second as Mill Creek’s Luke Kalarickal (16:10.40) edged Marc Petrucci of Collins Hill (16:11.50). Kalarickal, a senior, is only in his second year of running cross country for the Hawks. He ran track in his freshman and sophomore years before joining cross country last year and finishing sixth at last year’s county meet.
Kalarickal assumed the lead well into the race and while Petrucci was able to get to his shoulder, the Eagles runner was not able to make the pass. Kalarickal becomes the second boys county cross country champion in Mill Creek history.
“I’m thrilled for him,” Mill Creek coach Andy Christie said. “I think he learned a great deal from the leadership of last year’s county, region and state championship team. When there was about 200 meters left, about all I could yell was, 'Go!'”
Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships
Saturday's results
Varsity Girls Team
1. Brookwood 58
2. Parkview 68
3. North Gwinnett 83
4. Norcross 92
5. Mill Creek 107
Varsity Boys Team
1. Brookwood 39
2. Mill Creek 81
3. Parkview 106
4. Dacula 117
5. Archer 144
Varsity Girls Individual
1. Tori Meyer North Gwinnett 19:18.70
2. Allie Wardle Brookwood 19:25.20
3. Macy Felton Brookwood 19:40.90
4. Evelyn Schlitz Mill Creek 19:44.60
5. Alitza Dennard Peachtree Ridge 19:54.90
6. Haley Primm Parkview 20:00.40
7. Emily Rodriguez Norcross 20:08.10
8. Emily Cragin Archer 20:14.70
9. Kyra Andrews Norcross 20:16.70
10. Jewel Wells Mill Creek 20:17.40
Varsity Boys Individual
1. Luke Kalarickal Mill Creek 16:10.40
2. Marc Petrucci Collins Hill 16:11.50
3. Jameson Pifer Collins Hill 16:27.60
4. Don Presley Brookwood 16:33.10
5. Haydn Hermansen North Gwinnett 16:39.60
6. Carter Dehnke Brookwood 16:41.00
7. Steven McCartney Archer 16:44.80
8. Austin Dezwart Brookwood 16:45.50
9. Gavin Mathieu Mill Creek 16:46.70
10. Charlie Thomas Brookwood 16:50.40
Recommended for you
Scenes from the 2022 Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships on Sept. 17, 2022 at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers. (Photos: Katie's Images) Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.