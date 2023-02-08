Evan_Dunston.jpg

Evan Dunston

LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood went on the road and swept Archer in a Region 4-AAAAAAA basketball doubleheader.

The Brookwood boys (11-13) won their first region game with a 67–64 upset of Archer (16-7), ranked ninth in Class AAAAAAA. The top-ranked Brookwood girls opened the night with a 65-53 victory over Archer, ranked third in AAAAAAA.

