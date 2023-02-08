LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood went on the road and swept Archer in a Region 4-AAAAAAA basketball doubleheader.
The Brookwood boys (11-13) won their first region game with a 67–64 upset of Archer (16-7), ranked ninth in Class AAAAAAA. The top-ranked Brookwood girls opened the night with a 65-53 victory over Archer, ranked third in AAAAAAA.
Evan Dunston powered the Brookwood boys’ victory with 27 points and eight 3-pointers, while Nate Daniel sealed the game at the free-throw line and took a key charge. Alex Young (nine points, five rebounds), Elijah Milliner (six points, four rebounds), Christian Reid (eight points, three assists) and R.J. Williams (four points, five assists) also played well for the Broncos.
Diana Collins had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Brookwood girls, while Jade Weathersby (11 points, two blocks) and Danielle Osho (11 points, seven rebounds) also scored in double figures. Kennedy Daniels had nine points, five rebounds and three assists, and Kate Phelan had six points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Broncos.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.