CONYERS — Brookwood’s boys and girls cross country teams put together strong performances Saturday to sweep the titles at the Region 4-AAAAAAA Championships.
The Broncos’ Allie Wardle was the girls individual champion with a time of 19 minutes, 16.00 seconds, and teammate Macy Felton was third in 19:38.40 as the girls took first place with 25 points, 12 ahead of runner-up Parkview. Archer was a distant third at 104 in the girls standings, followed by Grayson in fourth at 111.
Brookwood put three other girls runners in the top 10 — Trinity Thurman (sixth, 20:42.40), Jillian Rovie (seventh, 20:48.90) and Lauren Thisdale (eighth, 20:49.20) — along with top-20 finishers Ashley Sanchez (13th, 21:38.20) and Coasetta Snipes (14th, 21:58.10).
Brookwood’s boys posted a 21-point victory over runner-up Parkview by putting five runners eight and seven in the top 13. Archer’s boys were third at 61 — led by individual champion Steven McCartney (16:29.60) — and Grayson was fourth at 132.
Charlie Thomas (16:35.50) and Austin Dezwart (16:37.50) took second and third place, respectively, for Brookwood, while Don Presley was fifth (16:50.90). Alexander Thompson (seventh, 16:54.10), Truitt Fowler (eighth, 16:58.90), Marshall Bray (11th, 17:15.20) and Carter Dehnke (13th, 17:30.10) also had high finishes for the Broncos.
Parkview’s top boys finishers were David Garcia (fourth, 16:38.10), Kadin McAllister (sixth, 16:52.00), Kaleb Tesfaye (10th, 17:11.30), Solomon Mussie (12th, 17:28.40), Jack Holcomb (14th, 17:30.40) and Abel Bizu (19th, 18:17.40). In addition to McCartney’s championship, Archer got solid showings from Jonah Ferguson (ninth, 17:11.00), Shea Granger (16th, 17:58.00), Jacob Davis (17th, 18:07.80), Derek Cygan (18th, 18:08.70) and Daniel Bell (20th, 18:21.20).
The Parkview girls were led by runner-up finisher Haley Primm, whose time was 19:22.20. She was backed up by teammates Citlali Diaz (fifth, 20:33.80), Aubrey Bailey (ninth, 21:01.20), Zhari Maxineau (10th, 21:05.90), Hiyab Gebreyohanne (11th, 21:13.80), Jordan Seymour (12th, 21:16.60) and Devki Patel (18th, 23:21.50).
Archer’s Emily Cragin was fourth (19:44.30) in the girls standings, and teammate Natalie Hoenshel was 15th (22:13.70). Grayson was led by Avalee Roosa (16th, 22:45.50) and Virginia Pastor (17th, 22:59.40), and South Gwinnett’s Khyayrah Moo-Powe was 20th (23:45.60).
