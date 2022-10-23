_DSC8771 (2).JPG

Brookwood's Allie Wardle crosses the finish line in first place in the Region 4-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships at the Georgia International Horse Park on Oct. 22, 2022.

 Andrew Weathers

CONYERS — Brookwood’s boys and girls cross country teams put together strong performances Saturday to sweep the titles at the Region 4-AAAAAAA Championships.

The Broncos’ Allie Wardle was the girls individual champion with a time of 19 minutes, 16.00 seconds, and teammate Macy Felton was third in 19:38.40 as the girls took first place with 25 points, 12 ahead of runner-up Parkview. Archer was a distant third at 104 in the girls standings, followed by Grayson in fourth at 111.

