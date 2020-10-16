LAWRENCEVILLE — A big second quarter lifted Brookwood to a 47-20 victory over Mountain View in non-region football Friday night.
The Broncos (6-0) trailed 7-3 after a quarter when Mountain View’s Nathan Payne threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Mossiah Carter. But the visitors outscored Mountain View 24-0 in the second quarter for a 27-7 halftime lead.
Dan Le-Hernandez made his second 39-yard field goal of the first half to get within 7-6, then Brookwood closed the half with three TDs, the first a 16-yard pass from Dylan Lonergan to Conley Davis.
Alex Diggs followed with a 26-yard TD run, and Lonergan found Sam M’Bake for a 10-yard score.
Lonergan hit Davis for a 73-yard TD to open the third quarter, but Mountain View (1-5) responded with back-to-back scores, a 2-yard TD run by David Gethers and a 2-yard TD pass from Payne to Carter.
Lonergan pushed the advantage back to three scores with a 1-yard TD run, then the quarterback found Stone Bonner for a 13-yard TD. Lonergan completed 17 of 25 passes for 250 yards and four TDs, in addition to rushing seven times for 60 yards and a score.
Diggs carried eight times for 61 yards and a TD, while Jumal Prothro rushed five times for 49 yards. Davis finished with three catches for 110 yards and his score, and Denylon Morrissette had seven catches for 68 yards.
Payne finished 13 of 26 passing for 126 yards and the two scores, in addition to rushing 10 times for 54 yards. Gethers rushed five times for 82 yards, and Carter had six catches for 55 yards and the two TDs. Marcus Brand had four catches for 49 yards.
