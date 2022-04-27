SNELLVILLE – Fourteen innings weren’t enough to decide a series victor between No. 2 seed Brookwood and No. 3 seed Campbell on Wednesday.
The Broncos split their doubleheader with the visiting Spartans in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. Brookwood took the first leg of the best-of-three series, 9-1. On the brink of elimination, Campbell kept its season alive with a 5-4 walk-off win in the nightcap.
The two clubs will meet again Thursday at 6 p.m. for a decisive Game 3.
Brookwood head coach Titus Martin’s message to his team going into the series finale is simple: “Just play to the energy we had the last three innings [of Game 2] and in the first game. Play together.”
Game 1: Brookwood 9, Campbell 1
The Broncos’ bats took until the fifth inning to begin heating up Wednesday.
Their arms, however, stayed hot all throughout.
Left-hander Jonathan Jaime was dominant on the mound. He pitched four innings, allowing just one unearned run off four hits. He was relieved in the fifth inning by righty Jackson Barberi, who tossed three perfect frames to shut down Campbell and help lock up the win.
“He’s been tremendous for us, really,” Martin said of Barberi. “He’s done a great job. We’re really happy.”
Knotted up at one run apiece, Brookwood broke the tie in the fifth inning on an RBI single to left-center field from Trey Clark. Jaime followed suit with a two-run double of his own – it landed in a spot nearly identical to Clark’s – to make it 3-1.
Barberi drew a leadoff walk in the sixth inning. Charlie Foster then lined a shot to right field, setting the Broncos up with a pair of runners in scoring position and nobody out. John Beverly lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, plating the first of what would ultimately become a six-run inning.
Joining in on the offensive explosion were Reyes (RBI double); Clark (RBI single); and Barberi (RBI single). The Broncos finished the series opener with 14 hits.
Game 2: Brookwood 4, Campbell 5
Through the first 5 1/3 innings of Wednesday’s second game, Campbell left-hander Ryan Gold was perfect.
Gold retired the first 16 batters he faced in order and took a perfect game into the sixth inning. He eventually gave up a hit, losing perfection, and, shortly thereafter, a four-run cushion he’d built for himself.
But in the end, the Spartans dug down and clawed their way back to a season-saving victory in walk-off fashion.
Gold gave Campbell its first lead of the day in the first inning when he smoked a ball into center field that rolled past the fielder and on its way to the wall. The hit and error afforded him enough time to circle the bases and cross home plate for a Little League two-run home run.
He later tacked on more offense in the third inning with a two-run single up the middle, making it 4-0.
After whiffing their way through the first five innings, Brookwood gained its first baserunner of the night Foster’s line-drive single to left. The hit set a series of unfortunate events into motion for Gold, who hit the next two batters he faced to load the bases.
In the ensuing at-bat, Reyes cleared the bases with a Little League dinger of his own: a game-tying inside-the-park grand slam.
Reyes’ knock injected energy into the Brookwood dugout and home stands. Backed by a brilliant outing from right-hander Dylan Lonergan, the Broncos went toe-to-toe with the Spartans in the fifth and sixth innings.
But in the bottom of the seventh, back-to-back singles and a throwing error set up the Spartans with a pair of runners in scoring position. One at-bat later, Gillen Joachim belted a sacrifice fly to deep right field, plating the run to walk it off.
“We couldn’t scratch for anything, and then we finally got through and kind of caught life,” Martin said. “Dylan threw a heck of a game. We just didn’t make a couple plays here or there, and [if we had] it would’ve been a different story. But I’m happy with how they played.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.