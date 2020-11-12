Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Philip Jones
Record: 6-2, 0-2 region
Last week: Lost to Grayson 58-17
South Gwinnett Comets (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Steve Davenport
Record: 5-3, 0-2 region
Last week: Lost to Parkview 28-21 in overtime
All was going well for both of these teams — until 0-2 starts to region play. Brookwood was 6-0 in non-region play, and South was 5-1 in games out of region, but neither marks matter Friday night when the longtime Snellville rivals fight each other to stay alive in the playoff chase. They are currently tied at the bottom of the region standings, looking up at Newton (1-1), Parkview (2-1) and region leader Grayson (3-0).
Brookwood’s season veered off course with an injury to star quarterback Dylan Lonergan on Oct. 30 at Newton, which upset the Broncos 28-16. Without Lonergan, they lost handily to Grayson last Friday despite a gutsy effort from the offensive front led by J.T. Hill (84 percent blocking grade, three knockdown blocks) and Brandon Ortega (82 percent blocking grade, one knockdown block) and three catches for 48 yards and a score from Denylon Morrissette.
The defense was led by Patrick Campbell (eight tackles, one for loss, one QB hurry, one pass breakup), Niles Prince (six tackles, one for loss, one fumble return for TD) and Mason Grandy (four tackles, one interception).
South made a huge rally last week against Parkview before falling in overtime. If not for a couple of errant PATs, the Comets could have won in regulation. Down 21-9 entering the fourth quarter, they closed to within 21-15 on a TD run from Khoreem Miller, but the PAT snap was off the mark preventing a kick. Rion White’s TD pass to Nigel Hussey with 5:54 pulled South even at 21-21, then Parkview blocked the ensuing extra point to save the time.
Armond Anderson had an interception late in regulation to send the game to overtime, in addition to a 32-yard TD catch from White in the first half.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: South won 35-21 last year
Location: South Gwinnett High School
