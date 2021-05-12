Brookwood senior Will Bray has signed with the University of Georgia’s men’s cross country and track and field programs.
Bray was the Gwinnett County champion and the Daily Post’s Boys Runner of the Year for cross country last season, in addition to earning to the Atlanta Track Club’s All-Metro Team. He was fourth at the state cross country meet.
In track and field, Bray is a state qualifier this season in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs.
