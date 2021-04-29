TIFTON – Dylan Lonergan was strong both on the mound and at the plate to help Brookwood roll to a sweep of Tift County in their first-round Class AAAAAAA state playoff baseball series Thursday at Tift County.
The Broncos won Game 1 by a 9-1 score, and then rolled to a 14-0 score in the second game.
Lonergan (7-1) kept Tift at bay through the first 6 1/3 innings of the opener, allowing just four hits and one run with seven strikeouts and no walks.
The Broncos led only 2-1 through the first six innings before erupting for seven runs in the top of the seventh to blow the game open.
Jack Spyke, Dylan Taylor and Conley Davis each finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Lonergan, Jonathan Jaime, Carter Bailey, Josh Sosa and Josh Sharp added a hit and drove in a run apiece.
In the nightcap, it was a nine-run bottom of the second that propelled Brookwood (21-11) into a second-round matchup at North Paulding next week.
Lonergan did his part at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 and driving in three runs to help lead the Broncos' offense, along with Trey Clark, who was 3-for-3 with four RBIs.
Jaime was 2-for-3, while Sharp, Sosa, Sharp and Taylor each added a hit and an RBI.
Bailey picked up the win on the mound, allowing just two hits with eight stirkeouts in four shutout innings, while Holden LaCour also threw a clean inning.
