Brookwood senior Dylan Lonergan, one of the nation’s top quarterbacks, made his college decision Monday afternoon.
The two-sport star committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide football program over his other two finalists, South Carolina and Stanford. He is also a top prospect in baseball who plans to play that sport at the next level, and could be tempted by pro baseball if he is selected high in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.
Lonergan was considered a lean to South Carolina before Alabama and head coach Nick Saban made a heavy push late in the recruiting process.
“The development they have of quarterbacks and the ability to play on the biggest stage every year and compete for a national championship and hopefully getting the baseball program going in the right direction,” Lonergan said during his commitment ceremony on why he chose Alabama.
Lonergan is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports.com Composite Rankings, which have him as the No. 93 player player overall and the No. 9 quarterback nationally, as well as the No. 6 player in Georgia. ESPN also has him as a four-star and at No. 62 nationally (No. 6 quarterback nationally), along with its fourth-best prospect in Georgia. He is a four star by On3 Consensus as the No. 86 player nationally (No. 9 quarterback) and No. 4 player in the state.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder completed 234 of 371 passes for 3,392 yards and 32 touchdowns (with only three interceptions) as a junior. He also rushed 90 times for 645 yards and seven more scores.
On the baseball field, Lonergan had a 1.75 ERA with 43 strikeouts (to seven walks) in 28 innings last season, holding opponents to a .158 batting average.
Lonergan’s father, Dan Lonergan, played quarterback at Penn State, where he was on the 1982 national championship team.
