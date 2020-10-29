©Dale Zanine 2020_09_03 00718.JPG
Buy Now

Brookwood's Conley Davis (11) runs for a touchdown in overtime against Dacula during a 2019 game in the Corky Kell Classic at Dacula. The play was called back by a penalty.

 Dale Zanine

Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Philip Jones

Record: 6-0, 0-0 region

Last week: Had a bye

Newton Rams (4-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Camiel Grant

Record: 2-3, 0-1 region

Last week: Lost to Parkview 35-7

Brookwood’s high-powered offense against Newton’s talented defense presents an interesting subplot to an important game early in Region 4-AAAAAAA play.

Aside from a 24-13 win over Mill Creek, Brookwoood’s offensive output has been eye-catching —  40, 43, 45, 56 and 47. Quarterback Dylan Lonergan is closing in on the 2,000-yard passing mark after another efficient outing two weeks ago against Mountain View when he completed 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns, along with rushing for 58 yards and another score. Conley Davis (three catches for 109 yards, two TDs), Denylon Morrissette (six catches for 49 yards, TD), Alex Diggs (seven rushes for 58 yards, TD, two catches for 22 yards) and Jumal Prothro (six rushes for 60 yards) also played well in the Mountain View win.

Newton defeated its in-county rivals Alcovy and Eastside to open the season, allowing only seven points between the two games, but has lost its last three games, all three on the road. Despite the setbacks, the defense has excelled. The Rams lost 8-7 at McEachern, 21-7 at Houston County and 35-7 last week at Parkview. They feature a top-100 player nationally in Nyland Green, ranked as the No. 6 cornerback in the nation by 247Sports.com. He also is a threat at wide receiver.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Brookwood won 42-20 in 1997

Location: Homer Sharp Stadium, Covington

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.