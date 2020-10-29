Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Philip Jones
Record: 6-0, 0-0 region
Last week: Had a bye
Newton Rams (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Camiel Grant
Record: 2-3, 0-1 region
Last week: Lost to Parkview 35-7
Brookwood’s high-powered offense against Newton’s talented defense presents an interesting subplot to an important game early in Region 4-AAAAAAA play.
Aside from a 24-13 win over Mill Creek, Brookwoood’s offensive output has been eye-catching — 40, 43, 45, 56 and 47. Quarterback Dylan Lonergan is closing in on the 2,000-yard passing mark after another efficient outing two weeks ago against Mountain View when he completed 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns, along with rushing for 58 yards and another score. Conley Davis (three catches for 109 yards, two TDs), Denylon Morrissette (six catches for 49 yards, TD), Alex Diggs (seven rushes for 58 yards, TD, two catches for 22 yards) and Jumal Prothro (six rushes for 60 yards) also played well in the Mountain View win.
Newton defeated its in-county rivals Alcovy and Eastside to open the season, allowing only seven points between the two games, but has lost its last three games, all three on the road. Despite the setbacks, the defense has excelled. The Rams lost 8-7 at McEachern, 21-7 at Houston County and 35-7 last week at Parkview. They feature a top-100 player nationally in Nyland Green, ranked as the No. 6 cornerback in the nation by 247Sports.com. He also is a threat at wide receiver.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Brookwood won 42-20 in 1997
Location: Homer Sharp Stadium, Covington
