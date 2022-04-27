SNELLVILLE — As much solid defense as Brookwood played in its Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal game against Hillgrove, the No. 9 state-ranked Broncos simply couldn't hold off the fifth-ranked Hawks forever.
Despite two huge saves by goalkeeper Christopher Clavarino in the waning seconds of regulation that forced overtime and a team effort that did the same thing in the second extra frame, it was the save by Hillgrove keeper Luis Pulido in the second round of penalty kicks that spelled the difference in lifting the Hawks to a 2-1 victory Tuesday night at Brookwood Community Stadium.
Pulido's diving stop to his left on Christian Ramirez in the bottom of the seventh round combined with Jeremiah's Cateau's goal in the top half to give the Hawks (14-4-2) a 7-6 win in the shootout and vault them into the semifinals to take on Cobb County neighbor Pebblebrook on Friday.
It also was a heart-breaking result despite a strong defensive effort by the Broncos (9-10-1), who held a Hillgrove team averaging more than three and a half goals per game to just one tally in regulation and two 10 minute overtimes.
“That's a good team,” Brookwood coach Adel Mohsen said of Hillgrove. “They score in bunches. Our rolling defense held up. I'm very proud of them. … You go to penalties, and it's a coin flip. One save here or there, and the other team can capitalize. Unfortunately, it went in their favor.”
Penalty kicks haven't gone well for Brookwood throughout the season as Tuesday's loss was the fifth in six tries in the shootout during the 2022 campaign.
But the Broncos were able to make it there thanks to the combined effort of Clavarino and his teammates on the back line, as well as some opportunistic counterattacks on offense.
Brookwood struck first in the game's 52nd minute, when Nathan Walker put himself in position for a bouncing ball near the top of the 23-yard mark.
The senior settled the ball just to the right wing side of midfield and zipped a diagonal shot inside the near post to put the Broncos up 1-0 with 28:25 left in regulation.
However, Hillgrove wasn't about to led that lead last long, and as it did often in last week's second-round win at Meadowcreek, had a quick answer.
It came off a free kick from 31 yards out on the left wing by Quin Delamater, who blasted a rocket that found the upper right-hand corner of the net to pull the Hawks even at 1-1 just 3:12 later at the 25:13 mark of the second half.
“It was a tough game for us,” Hillgrove coach Heath Merrill said. “(Brookwood) defended really well and made it extremely difficult. … They really kept us quiet and did the business and waited and counterattacked. It was effective for them.
“Quin has come up clutch. I think that's his seventh free kick goal of the season. He's Division I-bound, going to Boston University, and I think every coach has seen it on film. If he gets one set piece, there's about a 50 percent chance he's going to put it away. It's good to have him on our team.”
That the game stayed at 1-1 the rest of the way through regulation and the two 10-minute overtimes was quite surprising considering all the frantic last-minute action.
With the final seconds of regulation ticking down Ethan Martinez had two point-blank chances to net the game-winner, only to be thwarted both times by Clavarino.
Then in the waning moments of the second extra frame both teams had chances to win, with Brookwood getting the first chance when Walker ran down a nifty through ball by Bart Kulah and dribbled into the penalty area that sailed just inches over the crossbar.
Seconds later on the other end of the field, Hillgrove had two chances in a wild scramble in the goal box, the first that was cleared away by a Bronco defender as the ball hugged the goal line, followed by another loose ball just outside the goal that was finally smothered by Clavarino.
But after the two teams matched each other for the first six rounds of penalty kicks, it was Pulido who dove to his left to punch away Ramirez's attempt to sneak a shot inside the back post that ended a strong run of nine wins in the last 12 games for Brookwood following a disastrous start to the season.
“Nobody though we were going to get this far,” Mohsen said. “We started (0-7-1, not counting a loss in the preseason scrimmage against Harrison). Who would've though we would've gotten this far? So I'm very proud of them.”
