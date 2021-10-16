SNELLVILLE — It wasn't pretty at times, but in the end, Brookwood made plays when it counted as the Broncos beat visiting Newton 28-6 in a Region 4-AAAAAAA football matchup on Friday.
The Broncos got 198 yards passing from quarterback Dylan Lonergan and 120 total yards and three touchdowns by Alexander Diggs en route to the win.
"We made the plays when we needed to," said Brookwood head coach Philip Jones. "We're 1-0 in the region and that's what matters."
The Broncos' offense struggled at times, something Jones admitted his team is going to have to get better with.
"It wasn't pretty," he said. "We have to be more physical. That's a great football team over there that's beaten Parkview and McEachern. We showed them the respect they deserved in our preparation."
Brookwood (5-2, 1-0) looked as if it was going to get their first points on the board on their first offensive drive. An 11-yard completion to Stone Bonner and 26-yard pass to Niles Prince moved the ball inside the red zone. However, the next three plays went nowhere and the Rams blocked a 36-yard field goal attempt to keep the score at 0-0.
It wasn't until the midway point of the second quarter where Brookwood finally found its footing on offense. A 40-yard screen pass to Alexander Diggs set the Broncos up on the 7. On the next play, Diggs took it into the end zone, giving the Broncos a 7-0 lead with 6:48 to go in the second quarter.
Brookwood's offense rolled again on its next drive. A 14-yard rush by Jumal Prothro, coupled with a late hit out of bounds moved the ball to the 17-yard line. Three plays later, Lonergan hit Diggs in the corner of the end zone to put the Broncos up 14-0 with 3:21 to go before halftime.
Newton got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when Lonergan fumbled the ball after being sacked. Newton's Tahjae Mullix scooped the ball up on the 10 and ran it into the end zone to bring the score to 14-6 with 4:56 to go in the third quarter.
Later, a shanked punt by Newton set the Broncos up on the Newton 14. On the very next play, Diggs broke through a bunch of arm tackles, and continued to drive his legs towards to the end zone for the 14-yard score to put the Broncos up 21-6.
"Alex brings everything," Jones said. "He's someone we can count on and he made plays for us all night."
Brookwood did add one final score with 14 seconds left in the game when Lonergan rushed in from the 1, putting up the game's final points.
Diggs finished the night with 87 yards on six catches, and 33 yards on the ground, while Prince had two catches for 65 yards.
The Broncos will now turn their attention to Grayson on the road next week in a battle of the two only unbeaten teams in the region.
Newton 0 0 6 0 - 6
Brookwood 0 14 7 7 - 28
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
Brookwood: Alexander Diggs 7 run (JJ Silva kick) 6:48
Brookwood: Diggs 13 pass from Dylan Lonergan (Silva kick) 3:21
THIRD QUARTER
Newton: Tahjae Mullix 10 fumble return (kick blocked) 4:56
Brookwood: Diggs 14 run (Silva kick) 1:24
FOURTH QUARTER
Brookwood: Lonergan 1 run (Silva kick) :14
