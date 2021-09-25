MARIETTA — Brookwood did what its rival couldn't do last week — win at Marietta.
The Broncos' late surge led to a 31-26 win in a non-region football game on Friday at Northcutt Stadium. Brookwood scored two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter to turn a narrow 17-13 advantage into a decisive 31-13 lead, defeating a team that rival Parkview lost to 38-12 a week earlier.
Marietta came back with a couple of touchdowns of its own late in the final period, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the big hole that it put itself in.
“You play like you practice, so you get what you get,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We practiced terrible on Thursday and we played terrible on Friday.”
Brookwood entered the second half with a 10-7 lead and promptly added to its advantage in the first offensive series of the half when Dylan Lonergan scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper with 7:33 remaining in the third quarter to make it 17-7.
Marietta (3-2) narrowed the gap on the next series as Tyler Hughes threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kamryn Perry to cut Brookwood’s lead to 17-13 with 4:45 left in the third quarter.
However, Brookwood came back with an 18-play, 73-yard drive that began with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter and concluded with a 3-yard scoring run by Secrae Algie with 7:54 to go in the game to increase its advantage to 24-13.
After Marietta turned the ball over on downs on the next series, Brookwood needed only three plays to score as Lonergan ran 59 yards for the touchdown with 3:19 left in the game to boost the Broncos to a 31-13 lead.
The Blue Devils stormed back on the first play of the next drive as Hughes threw a pass to Cameron Overton, who proceeded to lateral the ball to Perry and the senior wide receiver ran the rest of the way to complete a 55-yard scoring play and cut the deficit to 31-19 with 3:24 left.
Brookwood was forced to punt on the next series, but Marietta blocked the punt and the Blue Devils recovered the ball on its own 47 with 2:52 remaining.
Seven plays later, Hughes entered the end zone on a 3-yard quarterback keeper with 1:24 left to cut Brookwood’s lead to 31-26.
That’s as close as Marietta would get, however, as Brookwood proceeded to run out the clock on its next possession.
Marietta appeared to be in prime position to score on the first offensive series of the game when it drove down to the Brookwood 14-yard line.
The drive ended without a score, however, when Hughes threw an interception to Brookwood's Myles Mayhorn with 8:41 remaining in the first quarter.
The Broncos later got on the scoreboard and took a 3-0 lead when JJ Silva kicked a 40-yard field goal with 3:10 left in the first quarter.
Marietta came right back and scored as Jace Arnold took the ensuing kickoff and ran it back 86 yards for a touchdown with 2:54 to go to take a 7-3 advantage.
Brookwood regained the lead early in the second quarter when Lonergan fired a 10-yard scoring strike to Alex Diggs to put the Broncos ahead 10-7 with 10:37 remaining in the first half.
