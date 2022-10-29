LILBURN — In every football game, there is a controversial play or two that has both sides adamant the call should have gone their way.

Friday's Battle of Five Forks rivalry between Brookwood and Parkview was no different as a Parkview fourth-quarter fumble (or not, depending on who you ask) by quarterback Colin Houck while being sacked, resulted in a 60-yard scoop-and-score for Brookwood's Josh Verissimo, which helped propel the Broncos to a 41-33 at The Big Orange Jungle.

