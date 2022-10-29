LILBURN — In every football game, there is a controversial play or two that has both sides adamant the call should have gone their way.
Friday's Battle of Five Forks rivalry between Brookwood and Parkview was no different as a Parkview fourth-quarter fumble (or not, depending on who you ask) by quarterback Colin Houck while being sacked, resulted in a 60-yard scoop-and-score for Brookwood's Josh Verissimo, which helped propel the Broncos to a 41-33 at The Big Orange Jungle.
The Broncos' win secures the No. 2 seed out of Region 4-AAAAAAA for the state playoffs.
The call will be debated amongst players, coaches and fans, but in the end, it was the official's call on the field of a fumble giving the Broncos a 34-19 lead with 9:15 to go in the fourth quarter.
"They told me he wasn't down," said Parkview head coach Eric Godfree. "(In the end), we just had too many field goal attempts and not enough touchdowns."
It was Brookwood's third straight win over rival Parkview, giving the Broncos a 25-16 edge in the all-time series.
"I've been a part of this rivalry since I was 8-years old," said Brookwood head coach Philip Jones. "Tonight didn't disappoint. I was proud of the way our kids prepared, and how they stayed poised and composed."
The fumble return for a touchdown didn't nix the Panthers' chances. In fact, the anger from the call gave them a shot in the arm on the very next drive.
A 52-yard completion from Houck (21 of 34, 302 yards) to Zach Hill (4 catches, 81 yards) moved the ball to the Brookwood 28. Four plays later, Khyair Spain (30 rushes, 168 yards) rushed it in from the 11 to make the score 34-26 with 8:22 to go in the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing onside kick, a Brookwood player touched the ball before it went 10 yards and Parkview's Jalyn Crawford was there to pounce on it to give the ball back to the Panthers.
A 14-yard completion to Mike Matthews (9 catches, 128 yards) and a 12-yard completion to Hill put the ball on the Broncos' 23, but the drive stalled there and Carlos Munoz's 41-yard field goal was no good to leave the score at 34-26.
"It was huge that they missed that field goal," Jones said. "We told our defense nothing behind you and that we're in a dog fight. It was such a huge play."
With the ball back, Brookwood (5-4, 3-1) methodically went down the field en route to another score. The big play was on a 3rd-and-2 when running back Jumal Prothro (96 total yards) shook off a hit in the backfield, bouncing off two would-be tacklers and taking it around the left side for 26 yards down to the Parkview 35. Six plays later, Alabama commit Dylan Lonergan (8 of 15, 161 yards) found Prothro wide open in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown pass to make it 40-26 with 1:59 to go in the game.
"People don't realize it, but that wide-open throw when you're under pressure is one of the hardest throws to make," Lonergan said.
For Lonergan, who also rushed for 89 yards, that throw capped a night where he admittingly wasn't feeling the best as he had battled the flu during the week.
"I sent him a video of Michael Jordan's Game 6 flu video the other day," Jones said of his quarterback. "I told him that was going to be him and he was going to lead us to victory. (Dylan) has come up so big for us and meant so much to this team."
Parkview did score one more time on its next drive when Spain added his third touchdown, this one from the 3, to make it 41-33 with 1:08 to go.
However, the onside kick went out of bounds and the Broncos kneeled on the final three plays to secure the victory.
The Panthers, now reeling from two straight region losses, must fix their mistakes, including penalties after Friday saw them get 18 penalties for 168 yards.
"Our boys are resilient and they're going to be ready to come out and play next Friday (against Grayson)," Godfree said.
Brookwood 7 13 7 14 - 41
Parkview 6 13 0 14 - 34
FIRST QUARTER
Brookwood: Bryce Dopson 59 pass from Dylan Lonergan (Danny Elrod kick) 10:15
Parkview: Carlos Munoz 52 field goal 4:00
Parkview: Munoz 53 field goal :28
SECOND QUARTER
Parkview: Khyair Spain 5 run (kick failed) 4:32
Brookwood: Ian McGill 29 run (conversion failed) 3:52
Parkview: Bryce Coulson 32 pass from Colin Houck (Munoz kick) 2:16
Brookwood: Evan Gober 23 pass from Lonergan (Caitlyn Soroka kick) :35
THIRD QUARTER
Brookwood: Jumal Prothro 3 run (Elrod kick) 3:24
FOURTH QUARTER
Brookwood: Josh Verissimo 60 fumble recovery (Soroka kick) 9:15
Parkview: Spain 11 run (Munoz kick) 8:22
Brookwood: Prothro 22 pass from Lonergan (Elrod kick) 1:59
Parkview: Spain 3 run (Munoz kick) 1:08
Recommended for you
Scenes from Brookwood at Parkview high school football on Oct. 28, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Brookwood at Parkview Football
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented