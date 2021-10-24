CONYERS — Brookwood swept the team titles Saturday in the Region 4-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships at Georgia International Horse Park.
The Broncos won the boys meet with 20 points, finishing ahead of fellow state qualifiers Parkview (43), Grayson and Newton. The Brookwood girls won with 27 points to hold off runner-up Parkview (33), while Grayson and South Gwinnett also qualified for state.
Parkview had both individual champions — Emma Geaney won the girls 5K title in 19 minutes, 7 seconds and Caden Hall was the boys winner in 16:40.
Brookwood’s boys had a dominant showing with six runners in the top eight, led by runner-up Jonah Harper (16:44). He was followed by Kingsley Doyle (third, 16:47), Charlie Thomas (fourth, 16:58), Marshall Bray (fifth, 17:14), Carter Dehnke (sixth, 17:17), and Benjamin Roberts (12th, 18:13). Hall, Martin Robles (seventh, 17:21), David Garcia (ninth, 17:35) and Jack Holcomb (10th, 17:40) led Parkview’s runner-up finish.
The Grayson boys took third to make the state field with Jamonta Jackson (14th, 19:16) and Owynn Brown (15th, 19:29) in the top 15.
Brookwood had six girls in the top nine in its winning performance, highlighted by Allie Wardle in second (19:15) and Macy Felton in fourth (20:16). The Broncos’ other top finishers were Hannah Mobley (sixth, 21:05), Trinity Thurman (seventh, 21:20), Addy Keszler (eighth, 21:20), Jillian Rovie (ninth, 21:32) and Lauren Thisdale (12th, 21:49).
Geaney, Haley Primm (third, 19:44) and Jaimie Chen (fifth, 20:18) gave the Parkview girls three runners in the top five, while Abi Debebe (11th, 21:37) and Zhari Maxineau (13th, 22:47) rounded out the scoring. Virginia Pastor (10th, 21:34), Avalee Roosa (15th, 23:04) and the Grayson girls qualified for state in third place, as did fourth-place South Gwinnett.
Girls Team Standings
1. Brookwood (27): 2. Allie Wardle, 19:15; 4. Macy Felton, 20:16; 6. Hannah Mobley, 21:05; 7. Trinity Thurman, 21:20; 8. Addy Keszler, 21:20
2. Parkview (33): 1. Emma Geaney, 19:07; 3. Haley Primm, 19:44; 5. Jaimie Chen, 20:18; 11. Abi Debebe, 21:37; 13. Zhari Maxineau, 22:47
3. Grayson (86): 10. Virginia Pastor, 21:34; 15. Avalee Roosa, 23:04; 18. Abbie Thisdale, 23:30; 22. Angelina Collins, 25:29; 23. Elizabeth Adams, 25:38
4. South Gwinnett (102): 16. Kyah Threlkeld, 23:18; 17. Burjuok Lam, 23:20; 21. Dominion Oluwabunmi, 25:26; 24. Sydney Zanders, 25:44; 27. Solange Nyampinga, 27:08
Top-10 Individuals
1. Emma Geaney, Parkview, 19:07
2. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 19:15
3. Haley Primm, Parkview, 19:44
4. Macy Felton, Brookwood, 20:16
5. Jaimie Chen, Parkview, 20:18
6. Hannah Mobley, Brookwood, 21:05
7. Trinity Thurman, Brookwood, 21:20
8. Addy Keszler, Brookwood, 21:20
9. Jillian Rovie, Brookwood, 21:32
10. Virginia Pastor, Grayson, 21:34
Boys Team Standings
1. Brookwood (20): 2. Jonah Harper, 16:44; 3. Kingsley Doyle, 16:47; 4. Charlie Thomas, 16:58; 5. Marshall Bray, 17:14; 6. Carter Dehnke, 17:17
2. Parkview (43): 1. Caden Hall, 16:40; 7. Martin Robles, 17:21; 9. David Garcia, 17:35; 10. Jack Holcomb, 17:40; 16. Ayaan Jenkins, Parkview, 19:30
3. Grayson (92): 14. Jamonta Jackson, 19:16; 15. Owynn Brown, 19:29; 17. Kody Pugh, 19:39; 20. Ian Johnson, 19:48; 26. Zion Reliford, 20:29
4. Newton (104): 11. Kenton George, 17:59; 13. Makii Johnson, 19:10; 23. Omar Colon, 20:11; 27. Jamari Smith, 20:54; 30. Elijah Bowman, 23:06
5. South Gwinnett (118): 18. Austin Siampwizi, 19:40; 21. Adonay Molla, 20:03; 22. Rafael Salas, 20:11; 24. Nehemyah Mitchell, 20:12; 33. Benito Juarez-Salazar, 26:16
Top-10 Individuals
1. Caden Hall, Parkview, 16:40
2. Jonah Harper, Brookwood, 16:44
3. Kingsley Doyle, Brookwood, 16:47
4. Charlie Thomas, Brookwood, 16:58
5. Marshall Bray, Brookwood, 17:14
6. Carter Dehnke, Brookwood, 17:17
7. Martin Robles, Parkview, 17:21
8. Peyton Harley, Brookwood, 17:24
9. David Garcia, Parkview, 17:35
10. Jack Holcomb, Parkview, 17:40
