SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated rival Parkview 64-36 Tuesday in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball, while Parkview prevented a sweep with a 75-53 win in the boys matchup.
Danielle Osho had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the No. 1-ranked Broncos, now 19-1 overall and 5-0 in region play. Diana Collins contributed 13 points and five rebounds in the win, and Jade Weathersby added 10 points and five rebounds.
Parkview’s girls were led by Jaden Cooper (11 points, three assists) and Corrin Sevier (13 points).
In the boys game, Mike Matthews led Parkview with a game-high 21 points. Jacob Wilkins (17 points), Michael Carpenter (16 points) and Chasz Holmes (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Panthers.
Brookwood’s boys were led by Alex Young’s 18 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, and R.J. Williams’ 14 points and three assists. Evan Dunston added nine points for the Broncos.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.