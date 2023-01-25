spaar-60.jpg

Scenes from Parkview at Brookwood Varsity girls basketball, January 24, 2023

 Jamie Spaar

SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated rival Parkview 64-36 Tuesday in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball, while Parkview prevented a sweep with a 75-53 win in the boys matchup.

Danielle Osho had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the No. 1-ranked Broncos, now 19-1 overall and 5-0 in region play. Diana Collins contributed 13 points and five rebounds in the win, and Jade Weathersby added 10 points and five rebounds.

