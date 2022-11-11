Brookwood’s football team has gone 5-1 after a 1-4 start, losing only to region champion Grayson during that span. Back-to-back wins over Parkview and South Gwinnett in the regular season’s final two weeks locked up a No. 2 seed and Saturday’s home playoff game with Harrison.
The Broncos led 17-0 early against South last week and never trailed, but things got dicey in the second half and it took a goal-line stand from the defense in the final minute to hold off the rival Comets. Malcolm McCain (13 tackles, one pass breakup), Jordan Davenport (nine tackles), Shaman Lewis (10 tackles) and Myles Parker (five tackles, one for loss, one pass breakup) led the way defensively in the win over South.
Meanwhile, Brookwood got just enough out of its shorthanded offense that was without injured starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan, an Alabama commit. Matt Peavy was 13-for-16 passing for 165 yards and two TDs in Lonergan’s absence, while Jumal Prothro (16 rushes for 157 yards, two TDs) and Cam French (16 rushes for 67 yards, two catches for 59 yards, TD) both carried a big offensive load.
Correy Mays led the line with a 96 percent blocking grade, and kicker Danny Elrod was clutch with two field goals of 47 and 45 yards.
Harrison got into the playoffs thanks to two straight wins over North Paulding (the region champion) and Hillgrove before falling 31-7 to Marietta two weeks ago in the regular-season finale.
